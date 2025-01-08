Decisions: What Direction Should the New Orleans Saints Go For Their Next Head Coach?
What direction should the Saints go in for their new head coach? That's a very interesting and complex question. There's a lot of schools of thought that New Orleans needs to weigh out as they figure out their offseason, and the solution to their problems is imperative to get right for their immediate and near future.
Saints News Network got together once again to give our thoughts on what we'd like to see New Orleans bring in for their next leader and why.
The Saints' Desired Direction For The Next Head Coach
Kyle T. Mosley - A No-Nonsense Coach
The New Orleans Saints' offseason decisions hinge on one person — executive vice president and general manager Mickey Loomis. Assuming that owner Gayle Benson continues to rely on Loomis during the head coach search and the draft process, here are my thoughts.
The ideal candidate for the franchise is Aaron Glenn. The Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator is known as a "no-nonsense coach" who can devise effective game plans against top offensive coordinators and maximize his players' potential. Additionally, Glenn has the opportunity to become the New Orleans Saints' first minority head coach in 58 seasons.
Bob Rose - No Lazy Hires
Saints fans want the anti-Dennis Allen, whatever they feel that is. It certainly feels like Allen's tenure has soured many on the hiring of a defensive-minded coach. Although, did they SEE the way this defense played this year.
I'm not against a defensive coach. Also not opposed to someone that the organization knows, like an Aaron Glenn. What I DON'T want is a lazy hire; someone that Mickey Loomis or ownership simply feels "comfortable" with just because they know them. I'm hopeful that the Saints do diligence in this crucial hire, and also let their new coach construct the staff that they want.
This doesn't feel like the job for a retread--ie; a Mike McCarthy or Doug Pederson. I have my list of favorites, but basically just hope that the Saints target a younger coordinator who has a strong personality, has had at least a year actually in charge of their unit, and is willing to delegate offense and defense to strong coordinators while merely overseeing their area of expertise.
John Hendrix - Culture Reshaping
There's a few coaches that I really feel like can make a difference in this hiring cycle. That's Mike Vrabel, Aaron Glenn, Anthony Weaver and Vance Joseph. I don't want to just shrug off Ben Johnson, but I think he's looking for the best/ideal situation and I wonder if he would be able to come in and absolutely reshape and rebuild a culture.
Regardless of who New Orleans goes with, what I want to see is building a sustainable culture here. This defense needs a major overhaul and the right leader will be tasked with getting it back to what it once was that helped power the Saints during the last years of Drew Brees.
Accountability needs to happen more. A great leader can demand excellence and accountability, but also command respect in the process that isn't easily earned. Take the good Darren Rizzi brought in and build off of it. In fairness, he inherited a very bad situation.
I wrote the other day that the Saints need to embrace a direction, which means to stop pretending that you can be good enough to compete in the NFC South (they have not) and not totally stripping it down.
Again, there should be few expectations for New Orleans in 2025, and the season needs to be used to build the right culture and fix what has been broken for years. That's why I really lean towards unfamiliarity too, but I'll absolutely say that Aaron Glenn isn't a Dennis Allen 2.0.
