What You Need to Know from the Saints' Final Locker Room Access and Rizzi's Presser
Darren Rizzi met with the media for nearly 45 minutes on Monday afternoon, and it was the final time we got to see the players in the locker room. The reality is that we might have seen the last of a lot of them and won't see others until May when OTAs are back in play.
New Orleans does have the luxury of starting their offseason program two weeks earlier with a new head coach getting hired. Here's some of the biggest takeaways from players and Rizzi.
Darren Rizzi Press Conference Quotes and Takeaways
Let's start with the one everyone cares the most about first, and that's Mike Evans getting the record. Rizzi said, "The truth is we called the defense to double cover him and he didn't get double covered." He said that he tried to call timeout before the play when he saw they weren't doubling him.
Everyone on the Saints coaching staff is still employed. Assistant coach lateral moves will be handled on a case-by-case basis based off conversations with Mickey Loomis. Rizzi will debrief with Loomis next week to do self-evaluation, evaluations of players, coaches and everything that's relevant.
On Chris Olave, "I think he's in a really good place, and I think he's going into the offseason in a good place." He said Olave wants to pick up where he left off and Rizzi has been extremely supportive of him.
Rizzi said that personnel is the biggest question going forward for New Orleans and that he wanted to go in with a very realistic approach and clear head when interviewing for the Saints head coach spot. He said Loomis has been very transparent with him and they've had a great relationship ever since he came on board.
"We're 5-12. So naturally, the season didn't go how any of us wanted to go. Coaches. Players." He said that 24 weeks ago when the team was in Irvine he never would have thought he'd be up at the podium talking to the media.
"Do I think I'm associated with that record for the rest of my life? No." He mentioned earlier in the presser that there are some things the team does very well. Some examples: Special teams finished in Top 10 in 8-9 categories. Blake Grupe went 27/31. Matt Hayball led NFL in punts inside the 20. The Saints were Top 5 in the league in punt return average with four different returners.
I think we can all agree that J.T. Gray got snubbed from the Pro Bowl. Rizzi said that the Pro Bowl voting is 'non-traditional' and that Gray deserved to be in there and might have had his best season. He should be a First-Team All-Pro, which means way more.
Rizzi on Cam Jordan: "Strictly graded upon his production (back half), he deserves to be back next year."
Rizzi on Derek Carr: "We didn't win a game this year without Carr as our starting QB. People can say what they will, but that's the reality."
Rizzi said he's seen Alvin Kamara more engaged in the past eight weeks more than he's ever seen. He praised Kamara for how he stepped up and why they made him a captain. When Rizzi took over for Dennis Allen, Kamara was one of the key guys 'steering the ship' for the team.
He did some self-assessment and said that it's pretty clear he's a good leader and that a strength of his is communication and building relationships. The biggest thing he stressed on what the Saints need for the future is change. "Change needs to take place. That needs to happen."
Darren Rizzi said he spoke to Mickey Loomis quickly this morning. Said the Saints have to go through the formal process. He mentioned he'll interview for the head coach spot, likely some time next week. There's a formal process that the NFL requires here.
Rizzi said it meant a lot to him seeing guys fighting trying to get back onto the field for him. He said that no one came in and just tried to cash a check. "The support from the locker room has been unreal," said Rizzi. He later added, "I can't thank the players enough for how they handled it."
Final Saints Parting Notes and Nuggets
Derek Carr does expect to be back with the Saints in 2025, but also understands and knows that nothing is promised and doesn't take anything for granted. He admitted that he was a 'little bit away from getting cleared', but did everything he could to get back out on the field. His primary focus is getting healthy.
Carr said, "I’m never surprised by anything. My brother always told me if they got rid of Peyton Manning, they can get rid of you, and that is the truth and I’ve always believed that since Day 1 I got in the NFL, and so for me I’m fully confident, but at the same time nothing ever surprises me, you know, but I’ve had great conversations with everybody."
Alvin Kamara said he decision to not play in the finale is not all on Rizzi and not all on him. "It made the most sense to sit," Kamara said. He said he wanted the 50 yards to get to 1,000 yards, but said he never has chased records in the league or a certain milestone. By doing that, Kamara said he feels he keeps it pure.
Erik McCoy actually tore his biceps. McCoy avoided a major injury and should be fine after some rehab.
Some reserve/future deals to pass along that should be coming: Charlie Smyth, Xazavian Valladay, Treyton Welch, Josiah Ezirim. Rookies on the 53-man roster should be fine for next season. The Saints later announced these moves, with some additional names like Ryder Anderson, Ben DiNucci, Millard Bradford and Travion Fluellen.
Rico Payton hurt his hand in the finale, and is having further imaging done on it to see the severity. It was wrapped up.
A few of the younger rookies certainly have some chips on their shoulders going into the offseason. One player told me that it only motivates him more to put in the work and show why they should be on the field. A lot of the learnings were just how to be a football player.
Paulson Adebo was jovial in the locker room, and like many of the impending free agents the Saints have, he's going to see where things fall. He's ready to attack the offseason and will be ready by training camp.
A report emerged that the Saints were going to interview David Shaw for the head coach opening, which has since been dispelled.
Foster Moreau was in the locker room following that horrible way to end a season play. NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill reported that he'll have to have surgery.
We did get to see a little of Jaylan Ford, who was on a knee scooter. It looked like Lucas Patrick's injury was significant, as he had a huge brace on his right leg and was on crutches. Unfortunately, injuries are a part of the game, but it's also good to see some of those players around at the end of it all. Bub Means was another.