Saints News Network

Unveiling the New Orleans Saints' 2025 Opponents: New Places and Some Same Faces

Here's what the Saints opponent lineup for 2025 looks like.

John Hendrix

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) celebrates his interception during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) celebrates his interception during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the Saints losing and Panthers winning, things changed up the slate of opponents for New Orleans going into 2025. Carolina finished third in the division, while the Saints sunk to dead last. Despite similar records, they don't jump up in the draft because of the NFL's strength of schedule formula.

Here's what the opponent lineup looks like for the Saints in 2025.

2025 New Orleans Saints Opponents

The Saints were in Nashville back in 2021
New Orleans Saints safety Jeff Heath (38) and outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) break up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Firkser (86) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Saints 2708 / Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

HOME: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, NFC East (New York Giants)

AWAY: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, NFC North (Chicago Bears), AFC South (Tennessee Titans)

Based on the finish, New Orleans will play the bottom of the division for the NFC East, NFC North and AFC South opponents. The extra 17th game will see them go to Nashville to take on the Titans.

The scheduling format has the rotation of AFC opponents every four years, and this will be the first time the Saints go up to Buffalo since 2017. That Dolphins road game was in London that season, so it'll be the first time they're in Miami since the Super Bowl season.

The intraconference opponents for the NFC is different obviously, with the rotation being every three years. The Saints were last in Nashville in 2021 and were actually going to be going to Jacksonville prior to the outcome of Sunday. It also swapped from Green Bay another year to Chicago to take on the Bears, where New Orleans last visited in the 2020 COVID-19 season.

Saints-Bucs Game Coverage

Published
John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News