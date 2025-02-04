Why Cooper Kupp-Saints Trade Wouldn't Make Any Sense For Either Side
When a star player lands on the trade market, the first question NFL fans ask themselves is, "Should my favorite team pursue a deal?"
For New Orleans Saints fans asking that same question about Cooper Kupp, the answer is an unequivocal "no."
On Monday, Kupp announced the Los Angeles Rams will attempt to trade him this offseason.
“I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships,” Kupp shared in a statement posted on social media platforms. “I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA. Still, if there’s one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember.
“I have taken so much pride in playing alongside my teammates for the LA community, so thank you for embracing my family and making this such a special place for us. 2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career. Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come. Love you guys... But coming for it all.”
The Saints must add receiving help this offseason. But they make zero sense as a potential destination for Kupp.
At this stage of his career, Kupp rightly is prioritizing competing for championships. And his statement suggests the Rams will do their best to send him to a contender.
The Saints, staring at a potentially lengthy rebuild, wouldn't give Kupp that opportunity anytime soon. They might not even begin next season with a clear franchise quarterback.
However, even if Kupp were interested in playing in New Orleans, the feeling shouldn't be mutual. Kupp isn't guaranteed any money in 2026 but currently is slated to carry a base salary of $12.5 million with a $29.7 million cap charge in 2025. The Saints shouldn't be in the business of trading valuable assets for that kind of contract when it's attached to a soon-to-be 32-year-old receiver who missed 18 games over the last three seasons due to various injuries.
With all that said, Kupp might not even get traded. Few, if any, teams will be interested in trading for his contract, meaning the Rams could be forced to cut him with a post-June 1 designation, which would leave them with a $17.2 dead-cap charge but $12.5 million in cap savings.
In that scenario, Kupp would be free to sign with any team. Why would he choose the Saints unless he didn't have another choice?
No matter how you slice it, a Kupp-Saints trade wouldn't be a good fit for the player or the team.
