NFL Coaching News: Why The New Orleans Saints Could Pursue Mike McCarthy
The New Orleans Saints coaching search continues. New Orleans has already interviewed or requested interviews with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, ex-Titans coach Mike Vrabel, and their own interim coach Darren Rizzi.
Other teams looking for a head coach are the Bears, Raiders, Jaguars, and Jets. The Patriots look to have filled their vacancy with the expected hiring of Vrabel, as reported over the weekend. New Orleans created their vacancy after firing Dennis Allen following a 2-7 start to the year.
Along with the above names, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, and Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy are also getting interest around the league.
Another strong candidate looks like he'll now be completely available to be interviewed.
Mike McCarthy
McCarthy, 61, has been the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys since 2020. He has a 49-35 record over those five seasons, a winning percentage of .583 with three playoff appearances. However, it now appears as if McCarthy will be a coaching free agent.
McCarthy's contract with the Cowboys officially ends on Tuesday, January 14. Despite efforts on both sides to reach a new deal, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network was among the first to report on Monday that McCarthy will not return as Dallas coach.
This now puts the Cowboys on the list of teams looking for a new coach. It also puts a highly accomplished coach on the market for several teams to pursue.
McCarthy's Background
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, McCarthy attended Salem College and Baker University in Kansas. He'd become a graduate assistant with the Pitt Panthers in 1989, serving three years in that role before becoming the Panthers WR coach in 1992.
The following year, McCarthy was hired as a quality control coach for the Kansas City Chiefs. He'd be with the Chiefs until 1998, rising to the role of QB coach for his last four years with them. In 1999, the Green Bay Packers hired McCarthy to be their Quarterback Coach.
After just one year with the Packers, the New Orleans Saints brought McCarthy on as their offensive coordinator. He'd be with the Saints until 2004, overseeing one of the NFL's most explosive offenses. McCarthy left New Orleans to become offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers in 2005.
In 2006, McCarthy got his first head coaching job. He was hired by the Green Bay Packers, where he'd remain until 2018. In 13 years with the Packers, McCarthy compiled a 125-77-2 record, a winning percentage of .618.
McCarthy's Packers won Super Bowl XLV after the 2010-11 campaign. His Green Bay teams had nine seasons with a winning record and advanced to the playoffs nine times. In 18 years as a head coach with the Packers and Cowboys, McCarthy's teams have a .608 record with 12 winning seasons and 12 postseason trips.
McCarthy to the Saints?
As noted above, McCarthy served as offensive coordinator for the Saints from 2000 to 2004. Over those five years, the Saints had a 42-38 record under McCarthy and head coach Jim Haslett while winning the first playoff game in franchise history during a 10-6 2000 season.
McCarthy helped develop explosive weapons like QB Aaron Brooks, WR Joe Horn, and RB Deuce McAllister among others. His offense had a top-10 ranking in total yardage three times while always finishing in the top half of the league in both rushing and passing production.
Haslett was fired after the 2005 season, when McCarthy was with the 49ers. McCarthy was interviewed for the New Orleans opening and was reportedly the Saints top choice for the job. Ultimately, McCarthy accepted a job with Green Bay and the Saints went on to hire another highly successful coach in Sean Payton.
Remember that the New Orleans General Manager in 2006 was also Mickey Loomis. It remains to be seen whether the Saints will pursue Mike McCarthy. However, expect the New Orlean to be among several teams to interview McCarthy, one of the NFL's most respected offensive minds.