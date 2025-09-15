Wild Derek Carr Trade Idea Amid Joe Burrow Injury Gets Shot Down
The New Orleans Saints lost their second game of the 2025 campaign on Sunday, as a late rally against the San Francisco 49ers came up short. With Spencer Rattler making his second start at quarterback this season, the Saints battled hard, but they ultimately suffered a 26-21 loss when all was said and done.
In a perfect world, New Orleans wouldn't have to turn to Rattler under center, but Derek Carr's sudden shoulder injury and abrupt retirement put the team in a tough spot. While Carr is currently out of football, could there be a way for the Saints to extract some value for him on the trade market?
Several quarterbacks suffered injuries in Week 2, with the longest absence seemingly belonging to Joe Burrow, who has to undergo surgery on a turf toe injury he suffered. With the Cincinnati Bengals needing help at quarterback, could New Orleans convince Carr to unretire and flip him to a new team?
Saints-Bengals Derek Carr trade viewed as unlikely
"With the Bengals now looking for help at quarterback during the expected three-month absence of Joe Burrow with a toe injury, Carr likely isn’t an option to emerge from retirement," Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Monday as trade rumors began to swirl.
On paper, a Carr trade would make sense for both sides. The Saints don't really have a need for Carr anymore after embracing a youth movement at quarterback, while the Bengals, fresh off a 2-0 start, are looking for someone to hold down the fort in Burrow's absence.
The problem is that Carr largely retired because of a shoulder injury he was dealing with, and by all accounts, it sounds like he still hasn't recovered from this ailment. Beyond that, Cincinnati is reportedly more than happy to roll with Jake Browning under center, as they are looking for an option to back him for the next few months.
Crazier things have certainly happened in the NFL, but the bottom line is that Carr doesn't appear to be healthy enough for a potential return to the league. Maybe that will change in the future, but for now, that alone seemingly makes a trade between these two teams very unlikely.
More NFL: Saints' Kellen Moore Makes Blunt Admission After 2 Games