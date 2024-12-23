X-Factors To Watch In Saints-Packers Monday Night Clash
The New Orleans Saints were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday. Tonight, the 5-9 Saints play at the 10-4 Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. It's a daunting task for a shorthanded squad, albeit one that's played harder under interim head coach Darren Rizzi.
New Orleans will start rookie fifth-round choice Spencer Rattler at quarterback in place of an injured Derek Carr. Rattler will have a skeleton crew of skill position weapons to work with. Running back Alvin Kamara (groin) is out. He'll join Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Taysom Hill on the sidelines.
The Packers are a two touchdown favorite. With good reason. They've been one of the league's hottest teams and are facing a Saints squad that has been battered and underachieved all year.
If New Orleans pulls off a major upset, here are the likely reasons that makes it happen.
Defensive Line
In the five games since Dennis Allen was fired, the Saints went from allowing 25.4 points per game to just 16.6 points. They've also recorded 18 sacks and 26 tackles for loss over that span.
Most of that improvement has come from the defensive line. Bryan Bresee, Cam Jordan, Chase Young, and Carl Granderson have been particularly disruptive. Those four have combined for 12 sacks, 43 pressures, and 13 tackles for loss over the last five games.
Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love has been sacked just 11 times this season. In addition to providing excellent pass protection, an outstanding Packers line has also helped the team to a 5th ranked rushing attack.
New Orleans must first control the line of scrimmage and limit the impact of Packers RB Josh Jacobs, who has 1,147 rushing yards and 13 scores. Additionally, they need to disrupt Love and force inaccurate throws and rushed decisions.
Kendre Miller
With Alvin Kamara (groin) out, we'll finally get to see what Miller can do in a featured back role. There's never been any question about the talent of the second-year formet TCU star. What the major issues have been is with his availability and durability.
Miller, just 22, has appeared in only 12 of a possible 31 contests since joining the Saints, including just four games this season. In those 12 games, he's played 20 or more offensive snaps just five times.
Even in limited action, Miller has brought pop to the offense. He's a well-built runner with excellent power, impressive burst, good vision, and underrated receiving ability. The Saints will need all that from him if they are to upset the Packers.
Green Bay's defense ranks 10th against the run, allowing just 105 yards per game and 4.2 per carry. They've held three of their last four opponents to fewer than 85 yards on the ground. With a rookie quarterback and few weapons at receiver, the best offensive hope for New Orleans may be if Miller shows that he can be a dynamic complement to Kamara heading into the future.
ON THE SPOT: Spencer Rattler
The rookie fifth-round choice from South Carolina gets his fourth start and fifth significant game appearance for New Orleans. He looked far more poised when relieving an ineffective Jake Haener in the second half of last week's loss to Washington than in his last two starting chances.
Rattler has completed 57.5% of his throws for 706 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also sacked 14 times in those three starts and needs to show far better pocket awareness.
Unlike those three starts, Rattler will have his starting offensive line intact against a rugged Green Bay defense that has 40 sacks and 14 interceptions. Unfortunately, star weapons Kamara, Olave, Shaheed, and Hill will not be in uniform.
Rattler, 24, has the arm talent and athleticism to succeed in the NFL. The book remains out whether he can read defenses well enough or make the decisions necessary for a future as a starter. It may be unfair to judge him against a good Packers defense when he has few weapons to help him out. However, it's also the reality of the situation.
As daunting as the situation is, Spencer Rattler has a great opportunity in front of him. If he plays well enough to put the Saints in position to compete against a better Green Bay team, than perhaps New Orleans has finally found their quarterback of the future.