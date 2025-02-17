Yet Another NFL Mock Draft Has Saints Landing Best Receiver In Class
We're starting to get an industry consensus on what the New Orleans Saints will do with the ninth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
ESPN's Matt Miller had the Saints using the pick to select Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan in his first mock draft, and colleague Field Yates did the same thing in his latest offering. On Sunday, Ben Rolfe of Pro Football & Sports Network joined the ranks in his latest 2025 NFL mock draft.
Here's Rolfe's full blurb on mocking McMillan to the Saints:
"The New Orleans Saints’ offense was devastated by injuries last year, especially at the wide receiver position. Chris Olave was expected to be the long-term future, but his concussion issues are mounting, while Rashid Shaheed was shut down with a knee injury last year. That opens the door for Tetairoa McMillan to come in and be the leader of this receiving group to boost an offense that ranked 22nd last year in our Offense+ metric."
"McMillan is a tall, fluid receiver with excellent hands and route-running ability. He thrives in contested situations but also showcases surprising flexibility in his routes. While he lacks elite post-catch explosiveness, his size, technical skill, and long strides make him a reliable chain-mover. McMillan may not be a true NFL No. 1, but he has the tools to be a consistent outside threat at the next level."
McMillan widely is viewed as the best pure receiver prospect in this year's class, depending on whether you put two-way star Travis Hunter into his own bucket. And don't be surprised if McMillan generates a ton of buzz next week at the NFL Scouting Combine.
"Our sources have indicated that McMillan is about to blow the lid off Lucas Oil Stadium with one of the most impressive combine performances we have ever witnessed," Boston Sports Journal's Ric Serritella recently wrote after speaking with sources at the Senior Bowl. "His combination of size, speed, athleticism and yards-after-catch ability is something that comes around once in a decade."
Serritella added that McMillan is "in play" for the New England Patriots with the fourth-overall pick.
McMillan racked up 212 catches for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns over three seasons with Arizona. He capped off his collegiate career with 84 catches for 1,319 yards and eight TDs last season.
More NFL: Kellen Moore Reportedly Hires Ex-Cowboys Assistant As Saints TEs Coach