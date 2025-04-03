NFL Exec Has Bold Idea For Saints To Land 'Prodigal Son'
The New Orleans Saints have a lot of long-term questions at quarterback.
Derek Carr is going to be the team's quarterback in 2025 but who will take over afterward? There's always a chance that the Saints could roll with Carr once again in 2026 but his cap number is massive. The Saints pushed the issue to the future.
The Saints have been linked to some quarterback prospects already in this draft class like Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart. But, what about next year? The Athletic's Mike Sando shared a column on Thursday with "NFL execs unfiltered."
When speaking about the Saints, one executive questioned why New Orleans has handled the offseason the way it has and suggested the team should go for Arch Manning next year instead.
"Another year, another round of execs suggesting the Saints should be starting over instead of coming back year after year with a modified version of the previous team," Sando said.
“It is easy to say from afar, but of all the teams, New Orleans, you can go get Arch Manning!” one exec said. “Tear the thing down! You are not really competitive, you have no answer at QB, you are bloated, you have cap issues and in a year, the prodigal son could return home. What am I missing?”
Manning is from New Orleans and is widely considered to be one of the top prospects in years. If the 2025 season doesn't start off well, this absolutely makes sense. But, the 2025 NFL Draft is coming up in three weeks. If they pick someone like Sanders, Manning may not be an option next year. But, what should New Orleans do? It's been a wild offseason so far.