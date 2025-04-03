Saints Eyeing Long-Term Derek Carr Replacement
The New Orleans Saints entered the offseason with pretty much no buzz around the team.
New Orleans had an opening at head coach and a wide range of roster question marks after a 5-12 last place finish in the NFC South in 2024. The Saints' salary cap situation made it seem like the team could be nearing a major reshuffling as well.
That didn't happen, though. The Saints brought in Kellen Moore, restructured deals, and seem intent on running it back in 2025 with a fairly similar roster. There were plenty of question marks about quarterback Derek Carr. There were reports that he would be open to a trade if presented to him and with his contract it seemed like the team would move on. They restructured it, though, and are rolling with him for the 2025 season. But, the future beyond the 2025 campaign is much more murky.
Recently, there's been chatter that the Saints could consider a quarterback with the No. 9 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport made it sound like that is a very real possibility.
"They have one for this year," Rapoport said. "But they are in a position where they could take one. They've done all of the quarterback homework, they've had a heavy presence at pro days, they've had a heavy presence at offseason workouts, they've done all of the background and homework. If there is a quarterback there that they like in the top-10, for sure they could take one and it would make a lot of sense...
"Would also not be surprised if they traded back into the first to get a third or maybe fourth quarterback and say 'you know what, you can also sit.' The Saints don't need one, but for sure guys they are a team that could end up taking a quarterback in late April."
