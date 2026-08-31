2 Positions Saints Must Target on Waiver Wire After Final Roster Cuts

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On Sunday evening, the New Orleans Saints joined the rest of the NFL in locking in their official 53-man roster .

Although the final squad offered few surprises and the core structure remains intact, reinforcing depth at key areas would greatly benefit the team as the season approaches.

Two specific position groups stand out as prime candidates for added reinforcement:

Offensive Line

If there is one primary position of need heading into the waiver wire, it is the offensive line. The Saints carry eight offensive linemen on their 53-man roster, a number that would be manageable if there were reliable, proven depth behind the starting five.

That depth is already being tested. Dillon Radunz was expected to provide crucial versatility as a plug-and-play option at multiple positions if a starter went down, but his season suffered a major blow after he sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee.

Radunz represents the group’s only major long-term injury so far, but his absence further exposes New Orleans’ thin depth across the unit. Behind starters Kelvin Banks Jr. (LT), David Edwards (LG), Erik McCoy (C), Cesar Ruiz (RG) and Taliese Fuaga (RT), reserve options Asim Richards, William Sherman, and rookie Jermaine Wright remain relatively unproven under regular-season pressure.

Wright showed potential in the preseason and could become a contributor in the near future, but the Saints still lack proven depth behind their starters.

Another draft class that has made the cut for the Saints. Read about it here.

The depth at tackle is also a concern, and the Saints could be in trouble if Banks or Fuaga go down.

The offensive line endured another scare when starting right guard Cesar Ruiz rolled his ankle on Aug. 20. Although Ruiz is expected to be ready for the season opener against the Detroit Lions, the incident underscored how quickly an injury to a core starter could push the Saints into a precarious situation up front.

Cornerback

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (4) smiles as he leaves the field after a game against the New York Jets at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints’ cornerback group appeared to be the team's greatest strength entering training camp, featuring top starters Kool-Aid McKinstry and Quincy Riley.

However, serious depth concerns emerged after Riley suffered an injury during a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys that is expected to sideline him for the first few weeks of the regular season. Riley's absence placed him on the list of 15 players unable to practice near the end of training camp.

Following the injury, Martin Emerson Jr. stepped in as a starter during late training camp practices, showing potential. However, Emerson’s inconsistency, combined with Riley’s absence, exposed a lack of depth at cornerback for the Saints.

Waiver Wire Claims

- Teams have until Noon, CT on Monday to stake their claim to players who were waived Sunday. Each team takes its turn, like the draft, but unlike the draft, teams can claim as many players that were cut as they would like. You want four cut players? Take them when your turn comes around, but you have to make corresponding moves to keep your roster at 53. Here are some details:

- Initial Order: The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 1 spot in the waiver claiming order, giving them first priority on any player with fewer than four accrued seasons.



The Saints will pick 8th in the order of choosing.



- Vested Veterans: Players with four or more accrued seasons are not subject to waivers and become unrestricted free agents immediately upon release.

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