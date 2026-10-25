Biggest Winners, Biggest Losers as Saints Fall to Steelers, 16-10 in Paris
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The Saints lose for the fifth time in seven games, falling to Pittsburgh in Paris on Sunday, 16-10. Here is our list of biggest winners and losers from the game.
Biggest Winners
Saints Fans that Traveled
Despite the loss, Saints fans brought spirit and love to the City of Light. Celebrations in Paris lasted well into the night, as New Orleans fanatics enjoyed the food, spirits and beauty of the Mother Country. Though this was not what fans wanted or expected, one thing is sure: Paris welcomed Saints fans with open arms and the fans reciprocated.
Biggest Losers
Saints Fans that Traveled
Yes, it's a repeat, but...
Though the Saints were resilient at times in this one, their fans are the ones who showed the most perseverance. The streets of Paris were taken over by fans from New Orleans for the most part (no matter what the NFL Network announcers might have said). It's a shame that this team couldn't wrestle a win away from Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Saints Rushing Game
This is truly an embarrassment. 18-yards on 17-carries. Here are the game-by-game rushing numbers for the Saints this season.
- on September 13 vs. Detroit, 25-rushes for 91-yards
- on September 20 vs. Baltimore, 27-rushes for 65-yards
- on September 27 vs. Las Vegas, 28-rushes for 148-yards
- on October 5, vs. Atlanta, 19-rushes for 50-yards
- on October 11, vs. Minnesota, 17-rushes for 55-yards
- on October 18, vs. N.Y. Giants, 38-rushes for 175-yards
- on October 25, vs. Pittsburgh, 17-rushes for 18-yards
The Saints have gained 602-yards rushing in seven games. That's an average of 86-yards per contest running the ball. Though that's not the worst in NFL history, that low-water mark belongs to the 1940 Philadelphia Eagles who averaged 27-yards a contest over 11-games, the Saints run game has some drastic improvements to make before Cleveland comes to town in two weeks.
Saints Run Defense
Another game, another century mark reached by an opponent's running back. Four have cleared the magic 100-yard barrier in seven games.
- Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs hit 156
- Atlanta's Bijan Robinson cleared 145
- Minnesota's Aaron Jones carried for 113
- Pittsburgh's Jaylen Warren made it to 101
Daniel Carlson
Another game where the veteran kicker proves why Minnesota let him go. Daniel Carlson hit a 38-yarder, but missed a 52-yard field goal when his team needed him most. With an offfense struggling to score, they need every point they can get. Carlson is not the answer.
Kendre Miller
This is getting old. We've been down this road before, but 4th year man Kendre Miller is not the key. Sooner or later (preferable sooner, when Travis Etienne Jr returns), Miller has to go. Only a knee hitting the ground before the ball was jarred loose at the one-yard line line kept Miller from losing a fumble. He has fumbled twice this season, losing one.
Saints Mailbag
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Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day. He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.