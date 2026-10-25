Biggest Winners, Biggest Losers as Saints Fall to Steelers, 16-10 in Paris

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The Saints lose for the fifth time in seven games, falling to Pittsburgh in Paris on Sunday, 16-10 . Here is our list of biggest winners and losers from the game.

Biggest Winners

Saints Fans that Traveled

Despite the loss, Saints fans brought spirit and love to the City of Light. Celebrations in Paris lasted well into the night, as New Orleans fanatics enjoyed the food, spirits and beauty of the Mother Country. Though this was not what fans wanted or expected, one thing is sure: Paris welcomed Saints fans with open arms and the fans reciprocated.

Biggest Losers

Saints Fans that Traveled

Yes, it's a repeat, but...

Though the Saints were resilient at times in this one, their fans are the ones who showed the most perseverance. The streets of Paris were taken over by fans from New Orleans for the most part (no matter what the NFL Network announcers might have said). It's a shame that this team couldn't wrestle a win away from Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Saints Rushing Game

This is truly an embarrassment. 18-yards on 17-carries. Here are the game-by-game rushing numbers for the Saints this season.

on September 13 vs. Detroit, 25-rushes for 91-yards

on September 20 vs. Baltimore, 27-rushes for 65-yards

on September 27 vs. Las Vegas, 28-rushes for 148-yards

on October 5, vs. Atlanta, 19-rushes for 50-yards

on October 11, vs. Minnesota, 17-rushes for 55-yards

on October 18, vs. N.Y. Giants, 38-rushes for 175-yards

on October 25, vs. Pittsburgh, 17-rushes for 18-yards

The Saints have gained 602-yards rushing in seven games. That's an average of 86-yards per contest running the ball. Though that's not the worst in NFL history, that low-water mark belongs to the 1940 Philadelphia Eagles who averaged 27-yards a contest over 11-games, the Saints run game has some drastic improvements to make before Cleveland comes to town in two weeks.

Saints Run Defense

Another game, another century mark reached by an opponent's running back. Four have cleared the magic 100-yard barrier in seven games.

Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs hit 156

Atlanta's Bijan Robinson cleared 145

Minnesota's Aaron Jones carried for 113

Pittsburgh's Jaylen Warren made it to 101

Daniel Carlson

Another game where the veteran kicker proves why Minnesota let him go. Daniel Carlson hit a 38-yarder, but missed a 52-yard field goal when his team needed him most. With an offfense struggling to score, they need every point they can get. Carlson is not the answer.

Kendre Miller

This is getting old. We've been down this road before, but 4th year man Kendre Miller is not the key. Sooner or later (preferable sooner, when Travis Etienne Jr returns), Miller has to go. Only a knee hitting the ground before the ball was jarred loose at the one-yard line line kept Miller from losing a fumble. He has fumbled twice this season, losing one.

Saints Mailbag

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