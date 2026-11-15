Biggest Winners, Biggest Losers in Saints Loss to Panthers, 20-17

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The New Orleans Saints fall to the Carolina Panthers in the Caesar's Superdome Sunday, 20-17, on a walk off 54-yard field goal by the Cats' Ryan Fitzgerald just seconds after the Saints Charlie Smyth had tied it up at 17-apiece. Here are out biggest winners and biggest losers.

Biggest Winners

Saints Defense

Except for the last two drives by Carolina (and one play in particular we will cover later), it was a solid day for the Saints D. Time and time again, the Saints defense came up with a stop.

It started early when the Panthers had a fourth down inside the Saints 5, but a big play by Carl Granderson snuffed out any scoring possibilities by Carolina.

Even though Chase Young didn't come up a sack, three others did, keeping Panthers quarterback Bryce Young off balance for most of the game.

Charlie Smyth

He didn't just have to make a field goal to possibly send the game into overtime. Charlie Smyth had to hit the longest field goal of the season, and he did. With less than a minute left in the game, Smyth lined up a 55-yard field goal and nailed it.

YES SIR CHARLIE SMYTH 🇮🇪



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/MR4z7LxQSE — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 15, 2026

Alvin Kamara

The 10-year veteran didn't touch the ball until the 3rd quarter, but when he did, he hit paydirt.

THERE IT IS.



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/VGwJIzaQkg — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 15, 2026

It is the 90th time Kamara has found the end zone, topping all non-quarterbacks for total touchdowns in Saints history. Then, with 3:49 to go in the game, Kamara touched the ball for only the third time in the game and got his 91st career TD.

Make that TWO touchdowns for Alvin Kamara



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/EpphsCF47S — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 15, 2026

Biggest Losers

Kool-Aid McKinstry

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is tackled by New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) in the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With less than 30-seconds on the game clock and the game on the line, Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry was covering a deep pattern down the middle. Instead of turning his head to make the play, the New Orleans defensive back committed pass interference, giving the ball 30-yards downfield to set up the game winning field goal. The Saints #1 cornerback let the team down at the end.

Carolina Penalties

For the second week in a row, the Saints were benefactors of a team that piles up a lot of penalties. Last week, it was the most penalized team in the league, the Cleveland Browns. This week, it was the second most flagged team in the NFL, Carolina. The Panthers had 11-penalties accepted against them Sunday.

Saints Offense

Though Kamara did get his 90th & 91st touchdowns as a Saint, the offense sputtered and staggered all game long. True, the entire right side of the offensive line was rebuilt for this game and may have to be shuffled and reshuffled again as the season wears on. However, that does not take away from the fact the O-line had a pretty bad day.

Quarterback Tyler Shough hasn't mastered how to work a screen pass yet. We counted twice in this game alone where the 2nd year man has gotten the ball knocked down by an on-rushing defensive lineman during what was supposed to be a screen. This has happened in other games lately as well.

hasn't mastered how to work a screen pass yet. We counted twice in this game alone where the 2nd year man has gotten the ball knocked down by an on-rushing defensive lineman during what was supposed to be a screen. This has happened in other games lately as well. The Saints rushing game was nonexistent. It wasn't the 17-yards against the Steelers bad, but it didn't get to 50. Again, you can blame it on an offensive line that is missing chunks of people, but your leading rusher cannot be your quarterback. It was in this game.

Though they didn't turn over the ball in the second half, a Shough interception and a fumble by the Saints were the only two turnovers in the game.

Saints Mailbag

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