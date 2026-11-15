Saints vs. Panthers Predictions: Will New Orleans Win Its Second Straight Game?

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The New Orleans Saints (3-5) return to the Caesars Superdome on Sunday looking to build momentum following last week's victory over Cleveland as they host the Carolina Panthers (3-5) in a crucial NFC South showdown.

With both teams looking to turn their seasons around, the Saints will need another strong performance from quarterback Tyler Shough and their defense to secure consecutive victories for the first time this season.

Here are our Saints ON SI staff predictions for Sunday's matchup between New Orleans and Carolina.

Grant Chachere, Lead Writer: L 21-14

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) makes a catch with Cleveland Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) defending during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think this will be a relatively close game for the Saints.

While the defense is flawed in some areas, New Orleans arguably has the best pass rush duo in Chase Young and Carl Granderson, who are both in the top five in sacks. However, I’m still worried about its inability to stop the run, especially when the opposing team has a solid running back. Unfortunately for the Saints, Carolina has a pretty dadgum good running back in Chuba Hubbard, who has rushed for 619 yards and reached paydirt five times this season.

On top of that, the Saints’ defense will go up against a better quarterback in Bryce Young, who has thrown for 2,197 yards with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions and is the face of the fourth-best passing attack in the NFL and one that features wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (46 receptions, 625 yards, 3 touchdowns).

The good thing for the Saints is that the Panthers aren’t the greatest defense when it comes to stopping the run as they are 28th in the league in rushing yards allowed. The Saints were able to run the ball effectively last week against the Cleveland Browns, who also had a similar issue, but execution will be key.

Can the Saints pull off the win and remain in first place? It’s definitely a possibility.

However, I cannot trust Kellen Moore’s ability to manage and put together a game plan for four quarters because Tyler Shough and the Saints have won three games despite the offensive staff’s ineptitude.

Also, add on the fact that the Saints are missing two of their starting offensive linemen on an already porous offensive line in center Erik McCoy and right tackle Taliese Fuaga, the Saints’ chances of winning decrease.

Prediction: Panthers 21, Saints 14

Doug Joubert, Publisher: W 27-21

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm not quite sure what to think of this "new" Saints team. It's almost like there's a new set of faces each week in different places.

Jordyn Tyson should be full speed for the first time this year.

Trevor Etienne will be on the field, probably taking it easy at first, the way Tyson did when coming back from a hamstring injury.

The offensive line is like a deck of cards, getting shuffled again.

The defense doesn't take the ball away, yet it has two of the best pass rushers in the NFL on the same team.

The leading rusher is a journeyman running back who just runs downhill all the time

The quarterback doesn't have the protection or running game needed, but is rated statistically as one of the best in the league.

The offense cannot get going in the first quarter to save its life.

On Sunday, the Saints and Panthers play for first place in the NFC South in the Superdome. Admittedly, both teams have three wins in their eight games, but first place is on the line, nonetheless. It's hard to believe, but it was just 2021 that Tampa Bay, a team tied for the bottom of this division, won it all.

Point being, things change rapidly in this professional sport Americans love so much.

Neither of these teams is impressive in its own right, but here we stand with the mid-season top-of-the-totem position on the line.

Are the Saints finally starting to find an offensive rhythm? I mean, they did score in the first quarter against Cleveland, the first time this season they've put any points in the first period column.

Is the defense poised to stop the run better? They held Cleveland to under 100 yards rushing as a team, only the second time this year, the other being against the New York Giants.

Is the defense poised to stop the run better? They held Cleveland to under 100 yards rushing as a team, only the second time this year, the other being against the Giants.

Is the field goal crap shoot fixed with Charlie Smyth? The Irishman made three of four field goals last week, missing from almost 50 yards from that pesky left hash mark.

There is hope, and I am going with it.

Prediction: Saints 27, Panthers 21

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