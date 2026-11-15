Saints Find Another Way to Lose as Panthers Steal NFC South Victory

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The New Orleans Saints had chance after chance to build momentum and secure their first consecutive wins of the season. Instead, it was another game that left a sour taste in everyone’s mouths like tomatoes in gumbo.

Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald connected on a game-winning 54-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the Carolina Panthers to a 20-17 victory over the Saints on Sunday afternoon at the Caesars Superdome.

The loss dropped New Orleans to 3-6 under second-year head coach Kellen Moore, while Carolina improved to 4-5 and strengthened its position in the NFC South standings.

Despite overcoming a sluggish first half and taking a fourth-quarter lead, the Saints couldn't finish the job, and Carolina escaped with a crucial divisional win.

Tyler Shough went 25-for-36 for 187 yards, with a touchdown and an interception, while rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson had a breakout game, leading New Orleans with 11 receptions for 80 yards.

Running back Alvin Kamara provided the Saints' biggest offensive spark, scoring twice in the second half on a 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and a 4-yard touchdown catch in the fourth.

However, New Orleans struggled offensively throughout the opening two quarters, committing two turnovers and failing to score before halftime.

Shough's first interception came on the Saints' opening possession when cornerback Marco Wilson deflected his fourth-down pass intended for Chris Olave, and linebacker Devin Lloyd intercepted it.

The Saints' defense kept Carolina from capitalizing, with Carl Granderson sacking Bryce Young on fourth down near the goal line.

Another costly mistake came in the second quarter when Shough and Audric Estime mishandled a handoff, allowing Panthers linebacker Jaelan Phillips to recover the fumble.

Carolina capitalized on the turnover with a 2-yard touchdown run by Chuba Hubbard, taking a 7-0 lead into halftime.

New Orleans finally found some traction in the third quarter.

Kamara capped a nine-play, 64-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run, tying the game at 7-7 with 6:33 remaining in the period.

However, Fitzgerald answered with a 55-yard field goal to restore Carolina's three-point advantage entering the fourth quarter.

The Saints responded with their best offensive sequence of the afternoon.

Shough connected with Kamara on a 4-yard touchdown pass, giving New Orleans its first lead at 14-10.

That advantage proved short-lived.

Hubbard scored his second touchdown on a 1-yard run, putting Carolina back ahead 17-14 late in the fourth quarter.

New Orleans refused to go away, with kicker Charlie Smyth drilling a clutch 55-yard field goal to tie the game at 17-17.

But Young and the Panthers orchestrated one final scoring opportunity, setting up Fitzgerald's game-winning kick as time expired.

Young finished with 200 passing yards, while Hubbard rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries.

For the Saints, the defeat represents another frustrating setback in a season defined by inconsistency, offensive mistakes and an inability to capitalize on opportunities.

The Saints will now prepare for a road trip to the Buckeye State to take on the Cincinnati Bengals .

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