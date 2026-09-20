Biggest Winners, Biggest Losers in Saints' Upset Victory vs. Ravens

In the Saints 24-17 defeat of the Ravens Sunday, there were more standouts than weren't.

Saints On SI Pleads with the Team

Please stop, Saints. This "waiting until the last minute to make it a game" thing is starting to test our collective hearts.

Biggest Winners

Shough and the Cardiac Kids

Ah, we see a trend here. Show absolutely no offensive rhythm for the first three quarters, then look like an unstoppable machine for the rest of the game.

It happened against the Detroit Lions that spilled into overtime.

Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here .

This week, against a Baltimore Ravens team that was much better than Detroit, the Saints defense held its own against All-Pros Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, quarterback Tyler Shough and his offense lollygagged through over three-fourths of the game, relying on the leg of Daniel Carlson and the rest of an absolutely solid special teams effort (more on that next). before taking the lead inside the two-minute mark, the first lead of the game for New Orleans to which the Saints would hold on to for their first victory of 2026.

Saints Special Teams

Whether it was a blocked field goal by Carl Granderson or a Ryan Wright punt that hit inside the one then died at the six, or a flashy 53-yard kickoff return by Barion Brown leading to an end of the 1st half field goal, or the seamless deep snapping of new guy Scott Daly, or the sure-footedness of kicker Daniel Carlson, the Saints have proven through the first two weeks of the season that the best of the three parts of the team is the Saints' special teams. This group keeps the Saints in the game, despite how many mistakes the offense makes or how poor the pass rush or run stop is for the defense.

Saints D Bends but Rarely Breaks

The Ravens held a time of possession lead over the Saints through the first three quarters, but somehow a New Orleans defense, which should have been tuckered out by the end of the third period, showed a lot of life...

Pete comin' in HOT



📺 #NOvsBAL on CBS pic.twitter.com/ddhq1Yq3No — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 20, 2026

...before ending the game with a Julian Blackmon interception to seal the deal.

"And the @Saints turn out the lights on the Ravens here in Baltimore!"



- Spero Dedes on the Lamar Jackson INT pic.twitter.com/x6R3QjITJG — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 20, 2026

With the stop-and-start Saints offense showing little life for most of the game, the Saints defense did their job for the most part, keeping running back Derrick Henry a non-factor for most of the game. The perennial Pro Bowler had 16-carries for 68-yards and that first quarter touchdown.

Biggest Losers

Spasmodic Offense

In Week 1, the Saints offense could not find a rhythm until mid-way through the third quarter. That enabled New Orleans to make a game of it against Detroit in an overtime loss.

My what a difference a week makes. Now, the Saints offense has shown erratic efforts through three complete quarters of a game, and pulled off a victory.

Not to complain too much, but come on. Something must happen to this Saints offense to give it a kickstart earlier. You cannot completely rely on our defense and special teams to hold everyone off until you figure it out.

The Officials Giveth, and the Officials Taketh Away

Last week, it was "The Call" when Chase Young had a strip sack of Detroit Jared Goff followed by a return of the fumble for a touchdown by Jonas Sanker, all of which was overturned on what is considered by anyone outside of Detroit as a crappy call.

Now, it was the Saints' turn to be on the receiving end.

CALL STANDS. SAINTS LEAD



📺 #NOvsBAL on CBS pic.twitter.com/kSu9isasMQ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 20, 2026

From any angle we saw, the football never crossed the plane of the goalline. We definitely saw a horrible facemask by the Ravens' defense that was not called, but we tried and tried to see the ball cross the goalline, but never did on any of the angles we watched.

We'll take it, though.

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .