What Channel Is Saints vs. Ravens On? Time, TV, Streaming Info

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The New Orleans Saints face another difficult road test in Week 2 when they travel to Baltimore to take on a Ravens team coming off an impressive season opener.

New Orleans rallied from a 21-point deficit before falling 31-30 in overtime to Detroit , finishing with 469 yards of total offense. Baltimore opened with a 41-23 win over Indianapolis, piling up 506 yards while holding the Colts to 251.

Two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson remains the centerpiece of Baltimore's offense . Jackson completed 17 of 25 passes for 324 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 while rushing for 40 yards and another score.

He is joined by Derrick Henry, who showed few signs of slowing down at 32. The five-time Pro Bowler rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns against Indianapolis, giving New Orleans the challenge of containing two dangerous runners in the Baltimore backfield.

The Ravens present just as many problems defensively. Former Saint Trey Hendrickson generated eight pressures in Week 1 and could challenge a New Orleans offensive line that surrendered five sacks against Detroit. Travis Jones anchors the interior, while Nnamdi Madubuike could return after recovering from a neck injury.

Four-time Pro Bowler Roquan Smith leads the linebacker corps after recording 11 tackles, two passes defended and an interception in the opener.

Baltimore's secondary is headlined by versatile All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton, with Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins and Malaki Starks giving the Ravens plenty of talent on the back end.

That group will test Tyler Shough, who threw for 410 yards and three touchdowns against Detroit but also had two interceptions and took five sacks. Chris Olave was his biggest weapon, catching 10 passes for a career-high 182 yards.

After showing it can generate explosive offense, New Orleans now faces a Baltimore defense that allowed just 251 total yards and forced two turnovers in Week 1.

To tune into the game, the broadcast information below.

When and Where?

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026

Time: Noon CT

Location: M&T Stadium (Baltimore)

How to Watch Saints vs Lions on TV

TV: CBS (WWL 4 locally)

Broadcasters: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color analyst) and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline reporter)

How to Listen Live to the Saints vs. Jaguars on Radio

Local radio: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM)

Broadcasters: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter)

Spanish language radio: Tropical Radio (830 AM, 94.7 FM-Baton Rouge and 105.7 FM-New Orleans)

Broadcasters: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

New Orleans Saints 2026 Schedule

Preseason

Sat. Aug. 15 – vs. Jacksonville –L 24-20

Sat. Aug. 22 – at LA Rams – L 34-0

Fri., Aug. 28 – at Dallas – W 27-24

Regular Season

Sun. Sept. 13 at Detroit – L 31-30 (OT)

Sun. Sept. 20 at Baltimore – Noon (CBS)

Sun. Sept. 27 vs. Las Vegas – 3:25 pm (CBS)

Mon. Oct. 5 vs. Atlanta – 7:15 pm (ESPN)

Sun. Oct. 11 vs. Minnesota – Noon (FOX)

Sun. Oct. 18 at NY Giants – Noon (FOX)

Sun. Oct. 25 vs. Pittsburgh (Paris) – 8:30 am (NFL Network)

Sun. Nov. 1 – BYE WEEK

Sun. Nov. 8 vs. Cleveland – Noon (CBS)

Sun. Nov. 15 vs. Carolina – Noon (FOX)

Sun. Nov. 22 at Chicago – Noon (FOX)

Sun. Nov. 29 at Cincinnati – Noon (CBS)

Sun. Dec. 6 vs. Green Bay – Noon (FOX)

Sun. Dec. 13 at Carolina – Noon (CBS)

Sun. Dec. 20 at Tampa Bay – Noon (FOX)

Sun. Dec. 27 vs. Arizona – Noon (FOX)

Sun. Jan. 3 at Atlanta – Noon (FOX)

Jan. 9 or 10 vs. Tampa Bay – TBD (TBD)

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