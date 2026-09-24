Could Olave, Johnson Have Big Days? Comparison Saints vs Raiders

Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here.

Using various data sources, teams, media, and fans can make educated, informed decisions about the direction of their team and the opposition they face.

One of the sources we use regularly is Pro Football Focus (PFF) as one of the analytics we use in our citations. We also rely on NFL Savant, Sharp Football Analysis along with others.

For today, we're focusing on the information PFF gives us in the Saints home opener on Sunday against Las Vegas. Kickoff set for 3:25 p.m. CT in the Caesar's Superdome.

PFF Team Metrics: Saints vs. Raiders

We see three things to focus on when looking at PFF's comparison of the two teams.

PFF Team Metrics Saints vs Raiders | PFF Website

Strength of Schedule

All other metrics on this table are overshadowed by the SOS or Strength of Schedule. According to PFF, the Saints have played the hardest schedule in the NFL thus far, ranking them 1st in the league in SOS. The Raiders flip the column coming in at 31st out of 32-teams in how tough their two games have been. Though 2-0, Las Vegas has beaten one of the worst teams in the NFL, the Chargers, and the bottom of the barrel in the league, the Dolphins.

Percent of Plays Run vs. Pass

Most coaches will tell you they'd rather have a 50-50 mix of run versus pass. Las Vegas is right on target. The Saints are not.

The Raiders' 50.4% run to a passing play call percentage of 49.6% is pretty close to the split coaches are looking for. The Saints calling passing plays 69% of the time is one of the league's highest. That number, though, is skewed by New Orleans having to come from behind in both of their games this season, leading to more pass plays being called.

Power Ranking Points to a Close Game, but....

Though the two teams' overall NFL power rankings by PFF are very similar (Raiders 24th, Saints 22nd), Las Vegas' defensive power ranking is another example of a skewed statistic. Playing two of the worst offenses in the NFL, pushes the Raiders to 4th best defense in the league. The Saints have played two of the top teams in their first games and rank 21st in the defensive power rankings.

PFF QB Comparison: Cousins to Shough

PFF QB Comparison Shough-Cousins | PFF Website

Again, skewed numbers for the Raiders because of the quality of the opponents they've faced, but looking at the comparison numbers, it looks like both quarterbacks should expect a decent showing on Sunday. However, Tyler Shough has shown he can account for the big play by making the big-time throw, something the PFF metrics agree with.

PFF Impact Player for the Raiders

Tucker vs Saints Projection | PFF Website

Each week, PFF lists dozens of player who can make an impact in the games that weekend. Tre Tucker is the one targeted by them this week versus the Saints. The Raiders' wide out is averaging 20.9-yards per catch for his seven receptions with one touchdown.

Impace Players for the Saints

Olave-Johnson vs Raiders Projection | PFF Website

Meanwhile, the zone coverage run by Las Vegas ( one of the highest percentages of zone in the NFL) should provide opportunities for both Chris Olave and Juwan Johnson, or, in our view, anyone else lined up as a slot receiver, as PFF points out.

Mailbag Submissions

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.