Saints PFF Grades for Week 2: O-Line Not There Yet, Special Teams are Special

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Though our own grading system had the New Orleans Saints on the high end of the scale for the most part after their come-from-behind 24-27 victory over Baltimore Sunday, PFF didn't completely agree with us.

Using Pro Football Focus (PFF) as one source of data, we are able to compare the Saints' progress. PFF has analysts watch and chart every player on every single snap of every game, giving them a grade from 0 to 100 based on how well they execute their assignment. Here is how PFF breaks down their scale:

- 90+: Elite

- 80–89: Good

- 70–79: Above average

- 60–69: Average

- 50–59: Below average / bad

- 40–49: Poor

- 39 or lower: Very poor / terrible

According the PFF's grading, both the Saints offense and defense slipped from the previous week's overtime loss to the Lions.

Offense Drops in Numerous Categories

The Saints overall offensive grade from PF was a 67.9. That's compared to a 73.8 in Week 1 in Detroit.

The running game was the lowest on the PFF totem pole, which we agreed with. In the rushing the ball, the Saints scored an overall 53.9 for the Ravens game. Run blocking in particular was low, with a team score of 52.8. In the passing game, New Orleans did bump up the numbers slightly getting a 76.3 score overall. Pass blocking did better as well, jumping up 17-points from the previous week for a PFF grade of 68.1.

Highs and Lows on the O

Topping out the team on an individual level was tight end Juwan Johnson. His overall grade of 80.7 from PFF showed strong work across the board. He was graded a 77.5 in the pass game, 72.5 in pass blocking and 71.3 in run blocking.

Not to kick someone when they're down, but the lowest offensive grade was the now injured Kelvin Banks Jr, who's 45.1 was at the bottom of the barrel. His run blocking is where he suffered the most at a 55 grade.

Earning the highest pass blocking grades were a pair of running backs. Rookie CJ Donaldson was graded an 82.7 by PFF while Travis Etienne Jr drastically improved his grades in this category, jumping from a team worst 23.9 against Detroit up to a gaudy 81.7 versus Baltimore.

The lowest pass blocking grades were evenly distributed across the front line:

- Taliese Fuaga, 50.7

- Asim Richards, 52.6

- David Edwards, 56.5

- Kelvin Banks Jr, 60.2

The run blocking grades were low pretty much across the board, the lowest of which was receiver Devaughn Vele was graded a 36.1, almost half of what he received last week vs. Detroit. Other low balls of note:

- Asim Richards, 44.2

- Cesar Ruiz, 46.6

It's the Chase Young Show on D

The Saints EDGE rusher's grades jumped in Week 2. Young went from an overall defensive grade of 57.2 last week up to an impressive 88.5, most of that because he jumped over 20-points in his run defense. Young's tackling grades were nice at 74.2, but, no surprise, that his pass rushing scores were the top on the team at 84.5.

Kaden Elliss landed the second spot in grades from PFF with an overall 73.9, most of that from his 82.5 score, second behind Young. What dropped Elliss' composite was his 53.6 grade in coverage.

Special Teams are Just That

Already a very respectable 74.6 last week against Detroit, the Saints kicking game leapt another almost nine points in their overall PFF grade to an 83.3.

Leading the way, no surprise, defensive lineman and field goal blocker Carl Granderson. His 93.5 grade in special teams is far and away the highest grade of any Saint this season. In the Ravens game, Treyton Welch was the nearest score to Grando, tallying a 74.8.

Punter Ryan Wright received a grade of 57.4, despite his impressive bounce back punt that hit at the 1 and died at the 6-yard line of the Ravens.

Kicker Daniel Carlson was a steady 71.2 for his field goals, but a low 60 for kickoffs.

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