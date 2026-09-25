Final Major Practice Day for Saints: Two Out for Raiders, Moore Scouts Las Vegas

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The Saints held their final major practice on Friday in preparation for Sunday's home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kickoff in the Caesar's Superdome is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT.

Just a trio were held out of practice today, with wide receiver Barion Brown and defensive lineman Christen Miller both declared out for the game. Brown is nursing a hamstring issue while Miller has not missed two weeks with a toe injury.

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr has a bothersome shoulder and was limited for Friday's session. He is listed as questionable for Sunday.

A full report is forthcoming at Saints On SI once we get the Las Vegas report.

Update on Banks Surgery

Right off the bat at today's media conference, head coach Kellen Moore was asked about offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. The former Saints' first round pick suffered a severe high ankle sprain in the victory over Baltimore last weekend.

"Yes, he had surgery," Moore told the media. "It went well. Now we'll just kind of let this timeline take its course. We'll see how the recovery process goes."

Moore Says Raiders Looking Good

Moore took the time to give a scouting report on Las Vegas, who comes in 2-0 on the young season.

"I love the way they play," Moore gushed. "I think it's the style everyone aspires to have. There defense is relentless. They're attacking the football. They're creating havoc plays with sacks and making big-time plays when it matters.

"On offense, they're a physical football team," Moore continued. "They're going to run the football, and they're not afraid to take the shot opportunities. (Quarterback) Kirk (Cousins) will go take it."

Effort is the Key

Moore went on to talk about both the Raiders and the Saints giving quite a bit of effort in their first two contests.

"I think effort's a skill," Moore remarked. "I don't think it's a bad thing to highlight effort. I think it's a really special trait for certain players and certain teams, and I think these guys (the Raiders) certainly have it. I think they just do a really good job of just continuing to pursue the football, create plays. And when they get in obvious passing situations, they are hard (in their collective efforts). In the running game, their offensive line is finishing, running backs are finishing."

The Raiders are one of teams leading the league in run efficiency, and Moore thinks that comes down to the basics.

"A lot of times, that leads you into just really sound football," Moore said. "All eleven really (being) tied together. They don't make mistakes in the run game. They understand their responsibilities. I think that's an important part of stopping (their) run. There's a physical component, but there's also a tactical component of everyone being on the same page, and I think they do a really good job of that."

What Dictates Saints Using Different Running Backs?

The Saints running attach has been talked about quite a bit. When asked about how he looks at using his backs, especially Travis Etienne Jr and Alvin Kamara, he told the media it is a blend of preparation and making game-time adjustments.

"It's a combination," Moore said. "There's certainly a rough draft as far as what we want the game to look like. The flow of the game sometimes takes its course and reps, carries, opportunities, all can vary at times just because if I say on the ball and we're in no huddle, whoever the running back is, he's out there and we're going. There are going to be different flows of the game that kind of dictate the opportunities."

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