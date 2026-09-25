Friday Injury Report: Saints vs Raiders, Two Out for NOLA, One for LV

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The Friday injury report has been posted by both teams, and the Saints are going to missing at least two on Sunday while the Raiders are down at least one with maybe four on the shelf when the two meet at 3:25 p.m. CT in the Caesar's Superdome.

Saints Wide Out, Defensive Lineman Out for Sunday

Friday's report has wide receiver and return specialist Barion Brown listed as out. The LSU alum who put the Saints in field position for the winning touchdown with a kickoff return toward the end of the game last Sunday's game, has not practiced all week with a hamstring injury.

Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) tackles New Orleans Saints punt returner Barion Brown (19) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Saints head coach Kellen Moore said Brown's responsibilities will be shared.

"We'll have a committee opportunity there," Moore said when asked who will take Brown's place on the field. "We've got a number of guys who have played back there. That's just kind of the way this week has flowed for Barion, so we hope we'll get him back soon."

That puts the Saints in a precarious situation with only four wide receivers who can take the field this Sunday: Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, Bryce Lance, and, if he is moved back up from the practice squad, Kevin Austin Jr. There are four others on that squad that could be moved to the active roster for Sunday:

- 4th year Tennessee alum Cedric Tillman

- Kyrese Rowan, 1st year out of Utah State

- Nebraska grad Trey Palmer, in his fourth year in the league

- 1st year out of Fresno State, Jalen Moreno-Cropper

First round pick, Jordyn Tyson is two games away from being eligible to come off the Designated to Return Injured Reserve list.

Also declared out for Sunday, 2026 second round pick, defensive lineman Christen Miller. He has been suffering from a toe injury and has not practiced since the overtime loss to Detroit.

Expect John Ridgeway III and Khristian Boyd to fill the void with fourth year man Colby Wooden slotted to slide in.

Raiders Missing One, Three Others Questionable

Las Vegas has announced safety Treydan Stukes out due to concussion protocol. He has not practiced all week. Three other Raiders are listed as questionable:

- Quarterback Aidan O'Connell who has missed practice all week for personal reasons

- Tight end Brock Bowers, who was limited Wednesday and Thursday, then did not practice at all today.

- Defensive end, Kwity Paye, who was ill and did not practice until today, when he was limited.

New Orleans Injury Report

WR Barion Brown - Hamstring - Out

CB Martin Emerson Jr - Shoulder - Questionable

DL Christen Miller - Toe - Out

RB Travis Etienne Jr - Hamstring - Full Practice Today

S Jonas Sanker - Knee - Full Practice Today

DL Nathan Shepherd - Hip - Limited Practice (expected to play Sunday)

EDGE Chase Young - Calf - Full Practice Today

LB Isaiah Stalbird - Shoulder - Full Practice Today

DL Davon Godchaux - Rest - Full Practice Today

RB Kendre Miller - Illness - Full Practice Today

Las Vegas Injury Report

QB Aidan O'Connell - Personal - Questionable for Sunday

S Treydan Stukes - Concussion - Out

TE Brock Bowers - Knee - Questionable

LB Nakobe Dean - Shoulder - Full Practice Today

DT Folorunso Fatukasi - Shoulder - Full Practice Today

CB Darien Porter - Foot - Full Practice Today

WR Dareke Young - Hamstring - Full Practice Today

LB Segun Olubi - Knee - Full Practice Today

DT JJ Pegues - Back - Full Practice Today

DE Kwity Paye - Illness - Limited Practice Today

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