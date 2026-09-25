Friday Injury Report: Saints vs Raiders, Two Out for NOLA, One for LV
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The Friday injury report has been posted by both teams, and the Saints are going to missing at least two on Sunday while the Raiders are down at least one with maybe four on the shelf when the two meet at 3:25 p.m. CT in the Caesar's Superdome.
Saints Wide Out, Defensive Lineman Out for Sunday
Friday's report has wide receiver and return specialist Barion Brown listed as out. The LSU alum who put the Saints in field position for the winning touchdown with a kickoff return toward the end of the game last Sunday's game, has not practiced all week with a hamstring injury.
Saints head coach Kellen Moore said Brown's responsibilities will be shared.
"We'll have a committee opportunity there," Moore said when asked who will take Brown's place on the field. "We've got a number of guys who have played back there. That's just kind of the way this week has flowed for Barion, so we hope we'll get him back soon."
That puts the Saints in a precarious situation with only four wide receivers who can take the field this Sunday: Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, Bryce Lance, and, if he is moved back up from the practice squad, Kevin Austin Jr. There are four others on that squad that could be moved to the active roster for Sunday:
- 4th year Tennessee alum Cedric Tillman
- Kyrese Rowan, 1st year out of Utah State
- Nebraska grad Trey Palmer, in his fourth year in the league
- 1st year out of Fresno State, Jalen Moreno-Cropper
First round pick, Jordyn Tyson is two games away from being eligible to come off the Designated to Return Injured Reserve list.
Also declared out for Sunday, 2026 second round pick, defensive lineman Christen Miller. He has been suffering from a toe injury and has not practiced since the overtime loss to Detroit.
Expect John Ridgeway III and Khristian Boyd to fill the void with fourth year man Colby Wooden slotted to slide in.
Raiders Missing One, Three Others Questionable
Las Vegas has announced safety Treydan Stukes out due to concussion protocol. He has not practiced all week. Three other Raiders are listed as questionable:
- Quarterback Aidan O'Connell who has missed practice all week for personal reasons
- Tight end Brock Bowers, who was limited Wednesday and Thursday, then did not practice at all today.
- Defensive end, Kwity Paye, who was ill and did not practice until today, when he was limited.
New Orleans Injury Report
WR Barion Brown - Hamstring - Out
CB Martin Emerson Jr - Shoulder - Questionable
DL Christen Miller - Toe - Out
RB Travis Etienne Jr - Hamstring - Full Practice Today
S Jonas Sanker - Knee - Full Practice Today
DL Nathan Shepherd - Hip - Limited Practice (expected to play Sunday)
EDGE Chase Young - Calf - Full Practice Today
LB Isaiah Stalbird - Shoulder - Full Practice Today
DL Davon Godchaux - Rest - Full Practice Today
RB Kendre Miller - Illness - Full Practice Today
Las Vegas Injury Report
QB Aidan O'Connell - Personal - Questionable for Sunday
S Treydan Stukes - Concussion - Out
TE Brock Bowers - Knee - Questionable
LB Nakobe Dean - Shoulder - Full Practice Today
DT Folorunso Fatukasi - Shoulder - Full Practice Today
CB Darien Porter - Foot - Full Practice Today
WR Dareke Young - Hamstring - Full Practice Today
LB Segun Olubi - Knee - Full Practice Today
DT JJ Pegues - Back - Full Practice Today
DE Kwity Paye - Illness - Limited Practice Today
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Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day. He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.