Increased Expectations for the Saints' Moore? What He Said ahead of Raiders Game

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New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore took the podium after Wednesday’s practice ahead of its game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in the first home game of the season for the Black and Gold.

The Saints (1-1) are coming off a 24-17 upset win over the Baltimore Ravens , one in which quarterback Tyler Shough completed 20 of 27 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown along with the go-ahead rushing touchdown with just over a minute left.

The Raiders (2-0) are undefeated to start the season, defeating the Miami Dolphins 27-13 in the season opener before defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 26-14 on the road.

How do you handle the increased expectations and attention surrounding the team?

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yeah. There's a lot of work to go. One game, and there's a lot of games to go. And so I think our guys are just focused on every opportunity. And this will be — it's going to be a fun challenge. These guys played two games. They won two games pretty decisively, in my opinion. Played really good football. And so it's going to be a fun battle.

What has stood out about the Raiders' first two wins?

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington (6) protects the ball from Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think they're playing fast and physical. They're able to create some explosive plays on offense. Defense was able to create some turnovers, some sacks, kind of the big-time negative plays. And they're just making impact plays throughout the game.

Why hasn't the running game performed as well as you hoped?

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (3) runs with the ball while defended byBaltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (0) in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think there's a consistency thing with it. There's some moments where it's where you want it to be, and there's just times where it's not. And so, again, that takes all of them on the field, takes from a design standpoint, making sure we're designed and giving ourselves the best opportunity to be successful. And so we just got to get there.

What do you remember about watching the Saints return to the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina, and how did that moment help you understand Katrina's impact on New Orleans?

Sept 25, 2006; New Orleans, LA, USA; A fan holds a sign outside the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, LA. before the start of the Monday night football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints. The Monday Night Football game was the first event in the Louisiana Superdome a year after it was heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina and used as a shelter from the storm by tens of thousands of people. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports Copyright Matt Stamey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special night. I was a West Coast kid, so you're getting done with football practice, and you're coming home, and you're watching. I can't wait to go to Monday Night Football and watch it. And so I remember it well. A really special moment. And I think all of us, it's kind of one of those you remember where you're at type moments as a kid growing up watching Monday Night Football. And that was one of the top Monday night games of all time.

I think it allowed you to see the impact, how tied the community was and how important that game was to the community. I think when you're not necessarily in it, you don't realize all that when you're younger. But it definitely was an opportunity, I think, to highlight how special this community was, how tied in this community was. And it was a big moment.

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