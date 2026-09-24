Saints-Raiders Injury Report: New Orleans Gets Several Key Upgrades
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Following Thursday's practice, the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders issued their updated injury reports ahead of their Week 3 matchup on Sunday, Sept. 26, at the Caesars Superdome.
Of course, participation levels shifted for both squads from Wednesday to Thursday, bringing notable upgrades for the Saints' defensive unit.
For New Orleans, safety Jonas Sanker, defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd, and edge rusher Chase Young all upgraded to full participation in Thursday's practice after being limited earlier in the week.
However, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (rest) and running back Kendre Miller (illness) were added to the report as non-participants on Thursday.
Rookie wide receiver Barion Brown (hamstring), who suffered his injury during last Sunday's victory over the Baltimore Ravens, sat out practice for the second consecutive day. Joining him as non-participants for the second straight session were cornerback Martin Emerson (shoulder) and rookie defensive lineman Christen Miller (toe).
Running back Travis Etienne also missed a second straight day of practice as a precautionary measure.
On the Las Vegas side, two-time Pro Bowl tight end Brock Bowers (knee) remained a limited participant during Thursday's session.
According to a report from ESPN's Dan Graziano, Bowers continues to progress toward playing in Week 3, with signals indicating it remains "more likely" that the star tight end suits up on Sunday.
The Raiders received positive defensive news as starting linebacker Nakobe Dean (shoulder) and cornerback Darien Porter (foot) returned to full participation after being limited on Wednesday. Defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder) and wide receiver Dareke Young (hamstring) were also active as full participants.
Conversely, edge rusher Kwity Paye missed practice due to illness. Payne has been an integral contributor to the Raiders' pass rush through two games, logging three tackles for loss and leading the team with two sacks.
Additionally, for Las Vegas, quarterback Aidan O’Connell (rest) and safety Treydan Stukes (concussion) did not practice for the second consecutive day.
New Orleans Saints Injury Report
- WR Barion Brown (hamstring): Did not participate
- CB Martin Emerson (shoulder): Did not participate
- DL Christen Miller (toe): Did not participate
- DT Davon Godchaux (rest): Did not participate
- RB Kendre Miller (illness): Did not participate
- RB Travis Etienne (hamstring): Limited
- DL Nathan Shepherd (hip): Full
- S Jonas Sanker (knee): Full
- EDGE Chase Young (calf): Full
- LB Isaiah Stalbird (shoulder): Full
Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report
- QB Aidan O’Connell (not injury related/rest): Did not participate
- S Treydan Stukes (concussion): Did not participate
- DE Kwity Payne (sickness): Did not participate
- TE Brock Bowers (knee): Limited
- LB Nakobe Dean (shoulder): Full
- DL Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder): Full
- CB Darien Porter (foot): Full
- WR Dareke Young (hamstring): Full
- LB Segun Olubi (knee): Full
- DT JJ Pegues (back): Full
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A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.Follow ChachereGrant