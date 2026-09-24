Saints-Raiders Injury Report: New Orleans Gets Several Key Upgrades

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Following Thursday's practice, the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders issued their updated injury reports ahead of their Week 3 matchup on Sunday, Sept. 26, at the Caesars Superdome.

Of course, participation levels shifted for both squads from Wednesday to Thursday, bringing notable upgrades for the Saints' defensive unit.

For New Orleans, safety Jonas Sanker, defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd, and edge rusher Chase Young all upgraded to full participation in Thursday's practice after being limited earlier in the week.

However, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (rest) and running back Kendre Miller (illness) were added to the report as non-participants on Thursday.

Rookie wide receiver Barion Brown (hamstring), who suffered his injury during last Sunday's victory over the Baltimore Ravens, sat out practice for the second consecutive day. Joining him as non-participants for the second straight session were cornerback Martin Emerson (shoulder) and rookie defensive lineman Christen Miller (toe).

Running back Travis Etienne also missed a second straight day of practice as a precautionary measure.

On the Las Vegas side, two-time Pro Bowl tight end Brock Bowers (knee) remained a limited participant during Thursday's session.

According to a report from ESPN's Dan Graziano , Bowers continues to progress toward playing in Week 3, with signals indicating it remains "more likely" that the star tight end suits up on Sunday.

The Raiders received positive defensive news as starting linebacker Nakobe Dean (shoulder) and cornerback Darien Porter (foot) returned to full participation after being limited on Wednesday. Defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder) and wide receiver Dareke Young (hamstring) were also active as full participants.

Conversely, edge rusher Kwity Paye missed practice due to illness. Payne has been an integral contributor to the Raiders' pass rush through two games, logging three tackles for loss and leading the team with two sacks.

Additionally, for Las Vegas, quarterback Aidan O’Connell (rest) and safety Treydan Stukes (concussion) did not practice for the second consecutive day.

New Orleans Saints Injury Report

Aug 20, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (22) during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Barion Brown (hamstring): Did not participate

CB Martin Emerson (shoulder): Did not participate

DL Christen Miller (toe): Did not participate

DT Davon Godchaux (rest): Did not participate

RB Kendre Miller (illness): Did not participate

RB Travis Etienne (hamstring): Limited

DL Nathan Shepherd (hip): Full

S Jonas Sanker (knee): Full

EDGE Chase Young (calf): Full

LB Isaiah Stalbird (shoulder): Full

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) reacts in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Aidan O’Connell (not injury related/rest): Did not participate

S Treydan Stukes (concussion): Did not participate

DE Kwity Payne (sickness): Did not participate

TE Brock Bowers (knee): Limited

LB Nakobe Dean (shoulder): Full

DL Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder): Full

CB Darien Porter (foot): Full

WR Dareke Young (hamstring): Full

LB Segun Olubi (knee): Full

DT JJ Pegues (back): Full

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