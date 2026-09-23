Saints-Raiders Wednesday Injury Report: Several Starters Banged Up
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Following Wednesday's practice, the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders issued their initial injury reports ahead of their Week 3 game on Sunday, Sept. 20, at M&T Bank Stadium.
For the Saints, rookie wide receiver Barion Brown (hamstring), cornerback Martin Emerson (shoulder) and rookie defensive lineman Christen Miller (toe) did not participate in practice. Additionally, defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd (hip), safety Jonas Sanker (knee) and edge rusher Chase Young (calf) were listed as limited participants, while linebacker Isaiah Stalbird (shoulder) practiced in full.
Saints head coach Kellen Moore did not give much information regarding the injuries, but said Brown’s injury occurred during the Saints’ game against the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday—a 24-17 win—athat nd Etienne is taking precautions.
For the Raiders, quarterback Aidan O’Connell (personal matter) and safety Treydan Stukes (concussion) did not participate in practice.
The Raiders had multiple players limited in practice, including tight end Brock Bowers (knee), linebacker Nakobe Dean (shoulder), defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder), cornerback Darien Porter (foot), and wide receiver Dareke Young (hamstring).
However, ESPN's Dan Graziano reports that Bowers appears on track to play in Week 3, noting it is "more likely" the standout tight end takes the field this weekend.
Dean leads the Raiders in tackles with 16 and has been a threat in the pass rush as well, picking up 1.5 sacks through two games.
Porter did not play last week after suffering a foot injury in the fourth quarter during its Week 1 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
Linebacker Segun Olubi (knee) and defensive tackle JJ Pegues (back) practiced in full.
New Orleans Saints injury report
- WR Barion Brown (hamstring): Did not participate
- CB Martin Emerson (shoulder): Did not participate
- DL Christen Miller (toe): Did not participate
- DL Nathan Shepherd (hip): Limited
- S Jonas Sanker (knee): Limited
- EDGE Chase Young (calf): Limited
- LB Isaiah Stalbird (shoulder): Full
Las Vegas Raider injury report
- QB Aidan O’Connell (not injury related/rest): Did not participate
- S Treydan Stukes (concussion): Did not participate
- TE Brock Bowers (knee): Limited
- LB Nakobe Dean (shoulder): Limited
- DL Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder): Limited
- CB Darien Poter (foot): Limited
- WR Dareke Young (hamstring): Limited
- LB Segun Olubi (knee): Full
- DT JJ Pegues (back): Full
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A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.Follow ChachereGrant