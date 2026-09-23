Saints-Raiders Wednesday Injury Report: Several Starters Banged Up

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Following Wednesday's practice, the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders issued their initial injury reports ahead of their Week 3 game on Sunday, Sept. 20, at M&T Bank Stadium.

For the Saints, rookie wide receiver Barion Brown (hamstring), cornerback Martin Emerson (shoulder) and rookie defensive lineman Christen Miller (toe) did not participate in practice. Additionally, defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd (hip), safety Jonas Sanker (knee) and edge rusher Chase Young (calf) were listed as limited participants, while linebacker Isaiah Stalbird (shoulder) practiced in full.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore did not give much information regarding the injuries, but said Brown’s injury occurred during the Saints’ game against the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday— a 24-17 win —athat nd Etienne is taking precautions.

For the Raiders, quarterback Aidan O’Connell (personal matter) and safety Treydan Stukes (concussion) did not participate in practice.

The Raiders had multiple players limited in practice, including tight end Brock Bowers (knee), linebacker Nakobe Dean (shoulder), defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder), cornerback Darien Porter (foot), and wide receiver Dareke Young (hamstring).

However, ESPN's Dan Graziano reports that Bowers appears on track to play in Week 3, noting it is "more likely" the standout tight end takes the field this weekend.

Dean leads the Raiders in tackles with 16 and has been a threat in the pass rush as well, picking up 1.5 sacks through two games.

Porter did not play last week after suffering a foot injury in the fourth quarter during its Week 1 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Linebacker Segun Olubi (knee) and defensive tackle JJ Pegues (back) practiced in full.

New Orleans Saints injury report

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Barion Brown (19) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Barion Brown (hamstring): Did not participate

CB Martin Emerson (shoulder): Did not participate

DL Christen Miller (toe): Did not participate

DL Nathan Shepherd (hip): Limited

S Jonas Sanker (knee): Limited

EDGE Chase Young (calf): Limited

LB Isaiah Stalbird (shoulder): Full

Las Vegas Raider injury report

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) prepares to enter the field against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Aidan O’Connell (not injury related/rest): Did not participate

S Treydan Stukes (concussion): Did not participate

TE Brock Bowers (knee): Limited

LB Nakobe Dean (shoulder): Limited

DL Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder): Limited

CB Darien Poter (foot): Limited

WR Dareke Young (hamstring): Limited

LB Segun Olubi (knee): Full

DT JJ Pegues (back): Full

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