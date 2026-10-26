Grading the Saints after la Défaite à Paris

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After spending a week in Paris to prepare for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New Orlerans Saints still came away with a loss, as the Saints fell 16-10. Here are the Saints On SI weekly grades.

Offense = D

Producing 10-points and getting just over one-yard per carry in a ball game is embarrassing. The Steelers held on to the ball five minutes more than the Saints. Riding the shoulders of essentially a rookie quarterback backfires on you, as proven too many times this year. This grade is low when compared to each position's grade we gave because of the weight we gave to the overall performance of the O-line.

Offensive Line = F-

This grade is mostly because of how poorly this group does on run blocking. If we separated this into pass blocking versus run blocking, they would have graded better in the pass. However, this is, by far, the worst job this unit has done in the run game. Not to belabor the point, but 17-rushes for 18-yards is abysmal. Something must be done to get more out of this unit.

Quarterback = B-

How much more can you ask of a quarterback who still doesn't have a full NFL season under his belt? He throws for touchdowns, runs for first downs, plays through broken bones in his hands, and is getting zero support from his running game. Tyler Shough is the reason the Saints have any semblance of offense. Period.

Running Backs = C

You can only run through a hole when one is made. With CJ Donaldson on the bench with a reported concussion, it was down to Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller to do any damage. Not much damage was done, except in the passing game, which is why this grade was earned, as both did a yeoman's job of getting yardage once they caught the ball.

Receivers/Tight Ends = D+

The deep ball to Barion Brown was the exception rather than the rule on Sunday. The rest of the Saints receivers had a pedestrian day. For the tight ends, except for a pass or two caught by Oscar Delp and Noah Fant, this group was non-existent in the passing game. The TE run blocking is what saved them from an overall failing grade.

Defense = D

Though the Saints defense held Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers to just over 200-yards passing, they allowed another 100-yard rusher in a game and produced nary a turnover. In addition, this unit cannot figure a way to get off the field on 3rd down, allowing the Steelers to gain a 1st 62.5% of the time on third down.

Defensive Line = C-

This group had one of its better days rushing Rodgers, sacking him three times. However, allowing another hundred-yard rusher isn't going to cut it. That's four this year, and it all starts with the guys up front.

Linebackers = D

Having Kaden Elliss back was a definite plus for this defense. Number 55 was all around the line of scrimmage. But his partner, Pete Werner was behind most tackling opportunities. The man that took Elliss' place while he was recovering from a calf injury, Danny Stutsman, didn't even show up in the stat sheet.

Secondary = C-

The secondary had a much better day than last we saw them. Kool-Aid McKinstry, Quincy Riley, and Martin Emerson Jr did well in our opinion, defending passes and denying completions, though their defense of the run was questionable. However, Saints safeties did poorly in the passing game, allowing wide open tight ends and receivers and with one in particular defending the rush poorly.

Kicking Game = D

Daniel Carlson is a liability at kicker. It's time to bring in someone else. Making half your field goals won't cut it in the NFL, which is what Carlson did in Paris.

Ryan Wright placed one of his punts inside the 20, but only averaged just under 44-yards a punt, which is low for him.

Coverage in the past has been very good, but not this week, as one Steeler returner, Kaden Wetjen, averaged 30-yards a runback on his two returns.

What kept this from being closer to a failing grade was getting Barion Brown free for a 42-yard kickoff return and a 20-yard punt return.

Coaching = F

All week long, coaches bragged about having a week in France to acclimate to the time zone change, to bond, to get ready for this first ever NFL game in Paris. The Saints laid an egg. That falls on the coaches of this team.

Kellen Moore is not a rah-rah kind of guy. He probably never will be. That's not the issue. It comes down to discipline, motivation, and getting your team in the right place to win games. This has not happened.

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