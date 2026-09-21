Grading the Saints after Victory at Ravens: Special Teams Tops, O-Line Needs Work

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After their remarkable victory at Baltimore this past weekend, the Saints continue to show improvement. Here are the Saints on SI grades for each group from this week. We'll have the PFF grades later today (we promise, we haven't looked at them before writing and editing this column).

Offense = B-

The Saints offense started slowly (again) but recovered to score 15-unanswered points in the fourth quarter to take a 24-17 victory over the Ravens. Among the high spots for the O:

- 50% conversion rate on 3rd down is impressive: 16-of 32 in their two game. That locks New Orleans in the 7th slot in the entire NFL and is a drastic improvement over last year's 39% for the year.

- Every 4th down attempt for another set of downs (or a TD) has been converted, 4-for-4.

There is plenty of promise but some work to do.

Offensive Line = C-

This group doesn't have an identity as of yet. Sometimes four defensive linemen can get to Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, yet other times there can be a blitz package and Shough isn't touched. Then, in the running game, few creases are opening for Saints' rushers, no matter if it's Travis Etienne Jr or Alvin Kamara. This group needs to figure things out soon to help the passing game by setting up the running.

The loss of Kelvin Banks Jr (for how long is not sure, after a reported diagnosis of a high ankle sprain) will challenge the O-line. Asim Richards filled in well for Banks on Sunday.

Looking ahead, there are a trio of tackles on the Saints practice squad that could be moved up should Banks be placed on injured reserve (which we are expecting to happen):

- Alan Herron, a 6' 3", 308-pound rookie out of Maryland

- Easton Kilty, 6' 6", 307-pound 1st year man from K-State (he had nice numbers from PFF during preseason games)

- Alex Wollschlaeger, 6' 7", 310 pound rookie from Kentucky (also decent numbers during preseason contests from PFF)

Quarterback = B

Yes, Shough led his team to victory by throwing a touchdown pass and being pushed for another, accounting for the 15-unanswered points the Saints hung on Baltimore.

BTW, can Drew Brees come back and show Shough how to do that "jump over the pile and extend the ball really fast" to get a first down/touchdown, please?

Head coach Kellen Moore told the media after the game that his quarterback thrives on pressure, which is why he does so well once his team is down. Okay, then have someone put 14-points on the Superdome scoreboard for the Raiders to begin the game on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Shough needs to perform in the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd quarters the way he does in the 4th. Then, you'll have a complete team.

Running Backs = C-

It didn't matter whether it was A-Chan or AK, the Saints running game just hasn't produced in two games. Hold on, though. If our notebooks are correct, CJ Donaldson has three carries on the year and has picked up a 1st down every time he's run the ball. He has six yards, but everyone one of those has counted for something special for the rookie.

Much of the blame for the running back grade has to go to the lack of holes opened by the offensive line. However, Etienne putting the ball on the ground, not once but twice, and Kamara dropping a pass that was very catchable, is not what is expected out of those two gentlemen.

Receiver/Tight Ends = A+

This group outperformed the rest of the offense.

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As usual, wide receiver Chris Olave led the way with his 8-receptions for 86-yards and a touchdown. Devaughn Vele is quickly becoming Shough's other go-to guy, snagging 5 for 64-yards. Plus tight end Juwan Johnson making catches and impressive moves to get his 4-grabs for 66-yards. Add to that the important catches by a pair of rookies, wide out Bryce Lance and tight end Oscar Delp, and you have an impressive set of targets, as Shough found eight different people to throw the ball to against the Ravens.

Defense = A+

A lot has been said about the Saints offense hanging 15-unanswered points on the Ravens in the 4th quarter. However, part of the "unanswered" part is the Saints defense.

Derrick Henry, Baltimore's all-everything running back, had almost half of his total carries in the first drive by the Ravens. He ended up with 16-carries for 68-yards, his longest only going for eight. That is not typical for him. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was 21-for-31 for 235 yards, 1-TD and that end of the game interception to Julian Blackmon. His quarterback rating of 87.4 was 20-point lower than a man who was playing his 11th NFL game.

Defensive Line = A+

Giving up a pittance to the Ravens' running game and constantly harrassing QB Jackson, this squad played lights out all game long. When we thought they would be tired, instead, this group found an extra gear and made play after play. Yes, Chase Young had 1.5-sacks, but the story that is rarely told is of how impressive the inside line play was. There was just nowhere for anyone to go.

Linebackers = A

Could we find fault with this group? Ehh...maybe. But they played absolutely like their hair was on fire. Kaden Elliss? Defending the run, the pass, and rushing the quarterback. Danny Stutsman? Did you see that play on special teams? And this might be the best game Pete Werner has played as a Saint. He started slowly, but came on strong with excellent coverage on pass plays and a sack of his own. This is a very good group of linebackers.

Defensive Backfield = A

The Saints DBs made plays all game long to make sure Jackson couldn't find his man. When Jackson looked downfield for an open (and that's the key word: open) wide receiver, they were few and far between. New Orleans defensive backs were keeping everyone in front of them. The only reason they didn't get an A+ is because of the touchdown reception. Otherwise, a stellar outcome by the DBs.

Special Teams = A+

This is the strongest of the three parts of the game for the Saints. There just aren't many things you can find wrong with this group.

- Kicker Daniel Carlson: Flawless in his kicking, making every field goal (except for that 62-yarder...we don't count that against him), every extra point, and have you seen that obscene knuckleball of a kickoff he does? Pure genius.

- Punter/holder Ryan Wright: His directional kicks have gotten better each game. And Carlson knows where that ball is going to be e-v-e-r-y time for his kicks. When his punt from midfield landed at the one yard line of Baltimore, bounced back and died at the six, we almost ordered another beer. Who are we kidding? We did order another one.

- Long snapper Scott Daly: The NKOTB (ask a women you know who's in their 40s...they'll tell you) fit right in with just one snap that was just a tiny bit off. He looked like he had been doing it for the Saints since 1967.

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