Kellen Moore Explains Saints’ Failed 2-Point Try, Tyler Shough’s Response

Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here .

The New Orleans Saints fell 31-30 to the Detroit Lions in a dramatic season opener after a potential game-winning two-point conversion pass from Tyler Shough to Bryce Lance fell incomplete in overtime. The failed attempt ended an impressive Saints rally from a 21-point third-quarter deficit.

Shough recovered from three early turnovers to complete 35 of 56 passes for 410 yards and three touchdowns. Chris Olave led New Orleans with 10 catches for 182 yards. For Detroit, Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 156 yards and two touchdowns, while Jared Goff passed for 206 yards and two scores.

In overtime, Goff threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown to put Detroit ahead. Shough responded with an 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Noah Fant , setting up the decisive two-point conversion attempt.

Trailing 21-0 in the third quarter, the Saints mounted their comeback with an 8-yard run by Kendre Miller and a 1-yard touchdown pass to Devaughn Vele. Daniel Carlson added a 28-yard field goal, and Shough later tied the game on a 9-yard touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson with 1:07 left in regulation.

Here’s are some of the things head coach Kellen Moore had to say after the game.

What did you learn about Tyler Shough from the way he responded after struggling early?

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) shakes hands with New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) during a game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I think we're a resilient football team, and certainly Tyler showcased that as far as, you know, it wasn't the first half he wanted and any of us wanted. Even to start the second quarter, or second half, excuse me, with the interception, and then there's a fumble in there. You know, that's about as challenging of a circumstance as you can have.

And so I credit our guys for hanging in there. We know we can't have games that look like that in the first half and the start of the second half, but our guys hung in there and gave ourselves a heck of a chance to go win it on the last play of the game.

What did you think of the ruling that overturned Chase Young's strip sack?

Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore talks to a referee against the New York Giants during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yeah, yeah, a little bit of a challenging circumstance, but I understand what the rules view it as. You know, once the arm is moving, there's, it really doesn't matter where the ball's going, there's protection there. And so, unfortunate outcome for us.

What were you trying to accomplish on the final 2-point conversion play?

Sep 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) breaks up a two point conversion try to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Bryce Lance (18) in overtime at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yeah, a little bit of a traffic thing to get Chris to the front pylon. We have Bryce to the back pylon, and Vale was kind of controlling the middle of the field. And so there's a little triangle read, and, you know, they matched it well, and, you know, we were kind of down to the outside corner shot, and, you know, we weren't able to get it done.

Do you think not playing many starters in the preseason contributed to the offense's early struggles?

Aug 13, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) looks over the Jacksonville Jaguars defense during a joint scrimmage during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I mean, it's a good observation. I think our defense didn't play anything in preseason. I felt like they played some good football in the first half. So again, you know, we got a lot of snaps through preseason joint practices and all the different opportunities, and our guys were prepared. We just didn't get it going early.

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .