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Another slow start offensively, another poor rushing performance, another good effort on the defensive side that's spoiled by a big play (or penalty), and the Saints drop another home game as New Orleans falls on a game-ending field goal by Carolina, 20-17. Here are our grades from the loss to the Panthers.

Offense = D-

When your leading rusher is the quarterback (and not because of designed plays), something is wrong with the rushing game. When your quarterback is sacked three times and you can only accomplish 173-yards through the air, something is wrong with the passing game.

Offensive Line = F

Makeshift or not, the Saints offensive front had its worst performance of the year blocking for the run, and the numbers from Pro Football Focus (PFF) back us up on this. Run blocking was a lousy 30.5. The pass blocking was better, but giving up three sacks to a team that was the bottom of the barrel in the NFL in accomplishing that statistic is abysmal.

Two of the worst along the front were players in new positions because of injuries. Rookie Jeremiah Wright looked out of his element at right guard, and Cesar Ruiz did not look at home at center, even though it is considered his "natural position." Combine that will poor blocking from wide receivers and tight ends, and you have a problem running the ball.

Linemen looked lost when the Panthers would stunt on passing downs, and running directly at a 318-pound nose tackle is not going to get you many yards. That, of course, is mostly a play calling issue, but there has to be some help here, and none was being had.

Firing the run game coordinator and cutting Kendre Miller did not solve the Saints rushing woes. It's going to take much more than that to get this moribund rushing game on track, and that starts with the offensive front.

Quarterback = C-

Another game, another week of Tyler Shough having to feel the weight of this team on his quarterbacking shoulders. Tossing the ball 35-times and completing 25 of them should get you some pretty ungodly numbers. Instead, Shough had 187-yards through the air. Passes weren't finding his receivers, receivers weren't getting open enough, and Shough had to rely on his legs way more than he would probably like to because of the pressure he was under in the pocket (where he was sacked three times).

Running Backs = D+

There's a reason fan favorite Audric Estimé hasn't found a permanent home as a running back. Though he's a good downhill runner, his PFF grades from this past game were horribly low, the lowest of any of the running backs by 20-points. Even Shough graded higher than him.

But what is discouraging most of all is this groups yards after contact None but Travis Etienne Jr could get two yards past a would-be tackler on average. And the missed tackles after a rush by this group is horrendous as well, with Estimé and Etienne each making two tacklers miss. Of course, much of this can be attributed to less than ideal run blocking, but not all of it.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends = D+

Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) makes a catch against the Carolina Panthers - Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carolina was focusing on stopping all-star Chris Olave. Thus, rookie Jordyn Tyson had his best day as a pro. However, Noah Fant had his worst day as a Saint, except when he was asked to help in pass blocking. His dropped passes did not help a quarterback who was under pressure, and his overall receiving grade was half of most of the receivers. Even Olave had an off day compared to what we are used to, but he was double-teamed often and seemed shy about his routes over the middle more than once.

It was Tyson who kept this group our of the grading cellar. His routes were crisp, catching almost everything thrown anywhere near him.

Defense = C

This group was in the "A" category for us until the final two drives. Then, it all crashed down upon the hometown heroes.

The go-ahead drive was the Chuba Hubbard show, as the Panthers running back was involved in every play of a 68-yard drive to give Carolina the lead, 17-14, with 1:51 to go in the game. The Saints stormed back to tie the score on Charlie Smyth's longest field goal of the year. Then, with only 21-ticks left on the scoreboard, a pass interference call on Kool-Aid McKinstry at the New Orleans 36 set up the Panthers for their game winning field goal. After a stellar 57-minutes of play, the Saints D let it all slip away in the final minutes.

Defensive Line = B-

Just like all the other grades we're giving out on defense, this one was higher before the last drives by Carolina. Though Hubbard was doing an imitation of an 8-years ago Alvin Kamara, getting yards through the air and on the ground, the D-line kept things contained, including the Panthers elusive quarterback Bryce Young, who only had 1-yard rushing. In fact, Carolina only had 283-yards offensively, less than a hundred of that on the ground.

Linebackers = C-

Kaden Elliss can truly be a game-changer. He can be found almost anywhere on the field and makes plays. He led the team in total tackles with 15 (the next nearest was defensive lineman Khristian Boyd with six), had a sack and defended a pass. If only he had a little help.

Pete Werner was playing one of his better games of the season before leaving with a hamstring injury. His replacement, Danny Stutsman, was caught out of position way too many times, leading to poor tackling attempts. In fact, Stutsman's PFF scores were woefully low in the tackling category when compared to Werner or Elliss.

Defensive Backs = F

Again, a higher grade before the last two drives, but giving up those 10-points in the final 2-minutes of the game came down to poor execution on behalf of the secondary.

Giving up 29-yard and 34-yard completions to Hubbard in the Panthers' second to last drive were inexcusable, but the pass interference penalty by the Saints top cornerback McKinstry to set up the winning field goal was unconscionable. For #1 not to turn his head at any time to locate the ball, then run into the receiver giving the Panthers the ball at the New Orleans 36 shows poor technique and even poorer ball awareness skills.

Special Teams = B

Though not as sharp overall as against the Giants a few weeks back, the overall grade for this group is good, once again. Charlie Smyth's kickoffs were consistently in the zone and high, while he was perfect on field goals and extra points, including that high pressure 55-yarder near the end of the game to knot it all up.

Ryan Wright proves week-in and week-out why the Saints went after him. His punts are almost downright perfect and he is as reliable at being the extra point and field goal holder for Smyth as Zach Wood is at snapping. For both of these gentlemen, there is never a worry about failure.

The coverage wasn't as good as it was in previous weeks, but on the returns, Barion Brown was given a few seams to run through again this week, like last week, giving the Saints better field position because of it.

Coaching = D+

Though some would give this a failing grade, the performance of the defense put this one nearer to an average score.

As outlined above, the D played lights out for most of the game while getting no assistance from the offensive side of things.

Meanwhile, poor execution on the offensive side brought this grade down considerably. Firing a run game coordinator and cutting your early round draft choice running back from a few years ago hasn't changed anything: the play calls are still unimaginative and predictable.

Saints on SI Analysis

After the game, the almost always polite and congenial Kellen Moore was almost curt in his responses to the media. He was visibly disturbed by his team's performance and laid the blame directly at his own feet.

This might be Moore falling on his own sword to protect his coaches and players, but truth is it does come down to him: his leadership, his choice of coaches and athletes, his skills as a head coach.

If you've never heard of the Peter Principle, it was popularized in the late 1960s by a Canadian psychologist Laurence Peter. It essentially says that in the corporate world, people are promoted to their level of incompetence. The corporate world will say, "This guy is a great salesman. Let's make him/her sales manager," and the new sales manager flops because that is not what he was good at. He was good at sales.

That's what happened to Dennis Allen, not once but twice.

We are not insinuating that Moore is an example of the Peter Principle. However, things seem to be trending that way.

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