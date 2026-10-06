Grading the Saints' Performance for the Debacle in the Dome

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In an embarrassing 45-24 loss to Atlanta on national television, the New Orleans Saints made their worse showing of the 2026 season and maybe of the Kellen Moore era. Here are our grades for the game.

Offense = D

The passing game of Tyler Shough and his receivers rescued this from being an all out failing grade for this part of the team.

Offensive Line = F

Oct 5, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (56) tackles New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only was there nowhere to run, their quarterback was under constant pressure from what was a variety of pass rush schemes. To only get fifty yards rushing in an NFL game is a sin. However, the run game has not moved the needle this season. This has nothing to do with injured tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. It has to do with no holes being opened regularly. It has to do with a line scheme that looks confused on pass protection. This begs questions from inquiring minds.

Is this an offensive line that just isn't jelling?

Are the coaching methods just not getting through to them?

Are the schemes the coaches are coming up with just not working?

Are these really the right men for the job, both on the offensive line or those coaching them?

Quarterback = B+

Tyler Shough put the entire offense on his shoulders. Again. Without the 2nd year man's efforts, this embarrassment would have been worse. He was harassed, cajoled, and chased the entire game because a humiliatingly bad running game had the Falcons defense pinning their ears back. Truth is that Shough, as a young and still learning QB, still has to learn all the possibilities that present themselves.

For a comprehensive look at quotes from Moore, Shough, Cam Jordan and more click here.

As is fitting of a leader, Shough took the blame after the game. However, this defeat should not rest at the feet of a young man who still hasn't started for a whole NFL season.

Running Backs = D-

You would think this group would grade better with Alvin Kamara's two touchdown runs, and CJ Donaldson's efforts late. However, 50-yards rushing is numbingly bad. Running into the backs of your offensive linemen, the way Kendre Miller did on a number of occasions, is not good running.

Speaking of Miller, it's time to move on from this experiment. He shows flashes of brilliance along with extended spans of mediocrity. He has been injured almost as much as he has been in games. And the fourth year man has fumbled twice in the last two games, the last of which against Atlanta that was a microcosm of his entire career.

Receivers/Tight Ends = C-

Oct 5, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) makes a catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes (21) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele made some incredible catches, but we have this funny feeling that when we peruse the PFF grades later today, we will see some pretty cruddy blocking grades for this group. We can blame the line all we want (which we already have), but for a running game to be successful it takes everyone to be a part of it. Just one example was the jet sweep to the fleet-footed Barion Brown. The blocking on the outside by wide receivers and the contain blocking by the tight ends was non existent, leading to a six-yard loss. Blocking by wide receivers and tight ends is all about effort, which was lacking on Monday night.

Defense = F

Excuses can be made, as they were often during the Monday night telecast by color commentator Troy Aikman, that the Saints were beat up in the front seven. Five of the seven inactives for the game were on the defensive side of the ball.

Cornerback - Decamerion Richardson

EDGE - Anfernee Jennings

EDGE - Carl Granderson

Defensive lineman - Christen Miller

Linebacker - Kaden Elliss

However, 200-yards rushing given up by the Saints on the ground Monday night means opposing rushing attacks are averaging over 5-yards a rush against this team for the season. Ouch.

Defensive Line = D-

Michael Penix Jr completed 75% of his 20-passes for 223 yards, was sacked once, but was pressured few times in the game. All out blitzes were the only thing that affected Penix, who had plenty of time to view the field. And the previously mentioned run game by Atlanta controlled the outcome of the game.

Linebackers = F

MIssing Elliss was bad enough. However, linebackers were not in position to make plays on Falcon runs, and coverage on the backside was horrendous, as Atlanta backs, tight ends, and receivers had entirely too much room to roam. This was the worst performance of the year by this group, even with Pete Werner playing.

Defensive Backs = F

Perhaps it's the scheme. Maybe it's the players. Maybe it's the coaching. At this point, it may be all of the above. While the opposing defense is forcing Saints receivers to make contest catches, Falcons receivers, backs, and tight ends had plenty of space to make catches. This is not the exception. This almost seems like the rule in 2026.

Kicking Game = D

Ryan Wright kept this from being a lower grade. The Saints punter had his best game as a Saint, kicking three times for just under a 50-yard average with two of them inside the 20. However, a holding call on long snapper Cal Adomitis, and Daniel Carlson's 52-yard field goal miss in the first half hurt.

As for the return game, there is little to write home about. Barion Brown is given little to no chance of returning a kick as the blocking is, at best, meh, when there's not a penalty on the Saints.

Coaching = F

There is no excuse to not have your team ready to play this game. None. Yes, the onus is on the athletes that play the contest, but the leadership, the direction, the passion must come from the coaches. It didn't.

Use any adjective you like: embarrassing, humiliating, ashamed. All of them fit. These players were not ready for the importance of this game, and that falls directly in the laps of this coaching staff.

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