Saints head coach met with the media today to talk about yesterday's heart-breaking end-of-the-game loss to Carolina, 20-17. Here is a transcript of that conversatiion, lightly edited for readability.

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A good day for us from the perspective of have an opportunity really to obviously watch the film you know get better today with you know, what we were able to do in the weight room and Reviewing this thing and clean it up. And so obviously, you know unfortunate loss obviously everyone's gonna be bummed about that, but You know, we get to learn from that today and then we got to move on and move on to the next opportunity And so, you know, I think our guys are will respond the right way and we got focus on that

In your last drive were you working toward a field goal?

We got into a position where obviously we were on the fringe of a field goal opportunity You know, we just weren't able to get the ball downfield. Obviously the goal there wasn't to kick a field goal (it was to) score a touchdown and we weren't able to advance it really any bit further and so obviously I gotta find a way to get our get us a few more attempts downfield in some capacity And so we weren't able to get that done

Was the directive to get out of bounds in those second and third down plays with Alvin (Kamara) or were those kind of spur of the moment?

Just spur of the moment. I think Alvin's naturally on the sideline You know, we're trying to advance the football score a touchdown Ultimately, that was the whole intent there ,and we just weren't able to get that done

Would you have liked (Kamara) to stay in bounds in that situation as to preserve some of the clock on the back side? On the third down?

Potentially if you're looking at it revisionist history potentially, but you know, I think our whole intent there was continue that drive, go score a touchdown and not playing to just settle for that field goal Ultimately, that's what we had to do

Are you seeing Tyler (Shough) taking a check down too soon or making the right decision? How would you kind of evaluate his balance with that?

I think you just view each play as a life of its own and understand the circumstance of it You know again, I thought he found some check downs in some timely manners during this game Especially with some pressure in a couple situations. Those guys were able to create. I think he's certainly done some good stuff there. We're gonna get to learn always from a few clips. When you play in this league you have the ball in your hands a whole lot And so you get to learn from a few of those plays, but you know, he fought back. He got us back in that game. We had an opportunity to win it

Give us your perspective on the defense.

I thought there's a lot of good stuff. They were able to make some plays Particularly space plays we weren't able to get the back down You know, I thought from a from a big picture perspective I thought you know focusing on being able to control their run game was important. I felt like we did that. They have some really talented skill players And so we were able to kind of control some of the explosive pass game there But they (Carolina) were able to make some plays with the ball out in space, a screen and a couple check downs that went for big plays and those were ultimately the plays that impact this game the most. Unfortunately we had some missed tackles on guys out in space and then we've got to pursue and get it down as quickly as possible

How is (linebacker) Pete Werner?

He's got a knee He'll probably miss a couple weeks, but we'll see, you know, he's possible this week, but we'll see.

How is Eric McCoy progressing?

They're doing everything they can. We'll see where they're at on Wednesday

Why was Christen Miller put on IR?

Just the timeline felt like it was gonna be closer to that four-week mark and so felt like (it was the right thing to do). Ridge (John Ridgeway III) popped up I thought he did some good things in the game. And so, you know, hopefully get Christian back right after that four-week window The expectation is yes Christian is back playing for us here in a few weeks.

How's the overall feeling in the locker room?

I think ultimately we all want the same thing we all want to have the same goals and aspirations. We want to win football games to put ourself in a position to have success and you know, obviously there's disappointment anytime that doesn't happen. There's emotions with that we all feel those emotions and You know, we were never going to get that game back. We've obviously reviewed it today and now we really have to focus on eyes forward, getting better each and every day and you know, the next opportunity will eventually come. Again, I totally understand the frustration I totally understand that because we all naturally feel that and so You know, we have opportunities ahead of ourselves that we have to focus on we have to get better. We know the NFL season takes its courses and we just got to focus on you know, what's moving forward.

How do you improve the running game?

Obviously we got we got to run the football more consistently You know, we got to do a better job there. And so You know, we've rotated a few running backs and so, you know Trav (Travis Etienne, Jr) obviously coming back I thought he had a couple really good dirty runs there. They weren't perfect situations, but he was able to get some positive yards out of. We just got to find the best path for moving forward

Is this one that from a macro sense you can separate the scheme from the execution and look at some of the things you're able to do personnel wise presentation wise?

I think we had some opportunities on the outside I thought Jordyn (Tyson) did some good things, you know, obviously you got highlighted with the amount of targets He ended up having in that game. I thought he did some really good stuff You know running away from people also some contested catch situations. We got build on that. That's great opportunities there We know what CO (Chris Olave) and (Devaughn) Vele can do they've done it all season long. There's some things we can build off of that and focus on

What's kind of coaching point do you give at the end of the game on that pass interference (on Kool-Aid McKinstry)? Like you just wanted to get his head turned around or what?

That's always going to be the first indicator is try and get yourself back in position where you're locating the football that's gonna help your cause there a little bit, but You know again, we just got to communicate on the back end and put yourself in a good position there

We talked a lot about the specific changes In the run game during the bi-week self-scouting. Was there anything you specifically saw or tried to implement with? Scoring earlier in games or having more efficient drives earlier in games that you're trying to get to

We're always making the adjustments, you know the way we practice the way we put openers together You know allowing ourself a little bit more flexibility in the openers just so that we can Adjust based off the circumstances. I thought we had a nice screen to start it. We moved it fine You know end up coming up short on third down on a run and you know fourth down gun got the interception So, you know unfortunate finish to what I felt like was a decent drive moving forward

This is the start of a three-game stretch for you guys, Chicago, Cincinnati, Green Bay. What did you just kind of make of what's ahead of you?

We just take this thing one week at a time. We got focused on going up to Chicago. Obviously, they're a talented team. They're coming off a break so they're gonna be really refreshed ready to go. They're playing really good football

Travis (Etienne, Jr) back this this week. Did you feel that he was, you know fully where you were looking for him to be? Physicality wise or is there still some like knocking the rust off?

I thought I did some good things in the game I was I was pleased with. Building off of that throughout the rest of the season. Hopefully we start stacking some games, get the run game going. I think he he's gonna be more than capable of, having some good days here moving forward because he's a really physical runner. I thought he did have some good runs in this game

The run game being a big part of your success throughout your career, what have you been able to identify so far as the thing that's maybe held things back in terms of production here?

I think the consistency things the frustration just because we're having good days and then we're having days. We're really struggling. We just got to find solutions we got to be able to make the adjustments needed to find success each and every week and You know, that's all aspects. That's all of us in this thing together working together to find those solutions. I think you're always looking at it from various angles schematically, you know, who you're putting in based off of the positions Are we giving ourself the best chance to be successful there? I think we gotta look at it all and you know get better

How's the attitude with the players?

I think we have a really good locker room. We know the margin these games in the NFL are really small and we had our opportunities that that game You know, we fought back we got back in it we took a lead, w kind of did a back-and-forth through the whole fourth quarter and ultimately came up short and You know, it shows the margins of these games. There's a few plays that have huge impacts on these things and then you got to set your eyes forward for the opportunities moving forward and so It's the NFL you got to take the single one week at a time focus on the task at hand and you know You take care of that one and then more opportunities will present themself.

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