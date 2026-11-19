The Saints are on a slide through season two of the Kellen Moore regime, and there seems to be no offensive relief in site.

Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here.

After bringing Travis Etienne Jr back home to be the new bell cow of the Saints rushing game, hopes were high for the run-based offense Moore that he showed off when he was offensive coordinator in Philadelphia, something that did not materialize in his first year running the Saints.

In addition, a tall, lanky young man was making waves at the quarterback position, as Louisville grad Tyler Shough took over a non-productive Saints offense last season, pushing the Saints to five wins in his nine starts at QB in 2025.

Things were looking up.

Shough Places the Blame on Him

Instead, the 2026 version of the Saints offense has stagnated, leading to only three wins in nine games. Shough blames himself for the sluggishness, especially in the latest loss in the Superdome, this one to NFC South rival Carolina.

"I think ultimately it (his effort) wasn't good enough," Shough shared with the media Wednesday. "I think a couple of times, early on, we're kind of getting in a rhythm and it was kind of shut off by the random turnover that was just a huge mistake and it can't happen. Then towards the end there, we ultimately were in a position to tie it, but I wish a couple of times I would have slowed my feet down on certain plays and delivered to some of those guys. At the end of the day, it was frustrating because I felt like there were a couple of plays I wish I had back that I think could have made the difference, and I think you would have seen a different outcome."

But Should He?

His head coach's answer on Monday when asked if Shough was giving up on routes too early didn't give much guidance to the media, as Moore gave a measured reply that included the reflection that "each play has a life of its own."

After a hot start to the season, Shough has seen his numbers languish.

Week 1 , loss to Detroit in OT, 35-of-46, 410-yards passing, 3-touchdowns, 2-interceptions, 8-yards rushing

, loss to Detroit in OT, 35-of-46, 410-yards passing, 3-touchdowns, 2-interceptions, 8-yards rushing Week 2 , win at Baltimore, 27-of-34, 252-yards, 1-touchdown passing, 23-yards rushing, 1 rushing TD

, win at Baltimore, 27-of-34, 252-yards, 1-touchdown passing, 23-yards rushing, 1 rushing TD Week 3 , loss at home to Las Vegas, 29-of-42, 255-yards, 4-touchdowns in the air, 1-interception, 36-yards rushing

, loss at home to Las Vegas, 29-of-42, 255-yards, 4-touchdowns in the air, 1-interception, 36-yards rushing Week 4 , loss at home against Atlanta, 30-of-48, 286-yards, 1-touchdown, 5-yards rushing

, loss at home against Atlanta, 30-of-48, 286-yards, 1-touchdown, 5-yards rushing Week 5, loss in the Superdome versus Minnesota, 16-for-25, 96-yards passing, 2-INTs, no rushing attempts

loss in the Superdome versus Minnesota, 16-for-25, 96-yards passing, 2-INTs, no rushing attempts Week 6 , win at the Giants, 16-of-30, 144-yards passing, 3-TDs, 32-yards rushing, 1 rushing touchdown

, win at the Giants, 16-of-30, 144-yards passing, 3-TDs, 32-yards rushing, 1 rushing touchdown Week 7 , loss in Paris to Pittsburgh, 30-of-38, 278-yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 7-yards rushing

, loss in Paris to Pittsburgh, 30-of-38, 278-yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 7-yards rushing Week 8 , Bye Week

, Bye Week Week 9 , overtime win at home over Cleveland, 21-of-35, 265-yards, 1-TD, 51-yards rushing

, overtime win at home over Cleveland, 21-of-35, 265-yards, 1-TD, 51-yards rushing Week 10, loss at home to Carolina, 25-of-35, 187-yards, 1-touchdown, 1-interception, 25-yards on the ground

Overall passing stats for Shough don't tell the complete picture, though. What tells you how things are progressing is where he throws the ball.

NFL Savant has Shough distributing the ball evenly on both sides of the field, but a vast majority of his passes are within 10-yards of the line of scrimmage. In fact, out of his 343-passes this season, eleven of them are beyond 20-yards of the line of scrimmage, resulting in six completions and one touchdown of 20-yards or more.

Shough Passing Graphic through 11-15-26 BLUE completion, circle incomplete, RED interception | NFL Savant

A number of factors lead to shorter passes being attempted by Shough.

- Receivers are not getting open on their routes when he is expecting them to be.

- Routes being run by receivers are not working against the perceived defense.

- Shough is not being given the time to work through his progressions, which leads to...

- Him giving up on routes being run and scrambling to pursue other options.

Add to this, the Saints lack of running game, which has defenses playing light within the box in order to cover receivers more readily, and you have a quarterback who is looking for answers but will have difficulty finding them.

Saints On SI Analysis

This is more than just a young quarterback not "slowing his feet down." Just like the lack of running game, Shough's ability to scan defenses and complete passes relies on blocking. That has been a commodity that has been hard to come by this season. There have been a myriad of injuries to the offensive front, but the problems along the front line are something that needs to be addressed before the young quarterback can shoulder the amount of blame he is taking on.

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .