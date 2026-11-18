We get all sorts of questions and comments from you. Each Wednesday, we will answer your most pressing and interesting questions (or comment on your comments) about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.

From Saints On SI Mailbag from Saints#1: Why can't the Saints' secondary tackle, and why do they never hit below the waist ? They play like they don't want to get their uniforms dirty!

Interesting you noticed that. The tendency of defensive backs to "bump" offensive players to the ground instead of hitting and wrapping up has been something we have noticed for years now. We've asked players (while not accusing them of being the ones that are doing it, of course) why defensive players seem to be doing that. Our answers were from vague, to pointedly defensive, to pretty darned honest.

We have heard

Sometimes the player (with the ball) is about to make a move and our only way to get him is to hit as hard as we can while keeping our balance.

We've also heard

We don't do that. I don't know anyone that does.

Another answer we've gotten

Players are taught that in college and just transfer that to the pros.

And we've heard players say

It's more for self preservation. The longer we stay in this league the better our financial outcome is.

From our conversations with players, we believe the most accurate of these assessments is the last. Players worry about their careers and making money for themselves and their families. We can't say that we blame them, either.

From Saints On SI Mailbag from Nervous: Problem now rests with quarterback (Tyler) Shough failing to throw down field and too many short passes in key moments. Need change here.

That question actually came up in Monday's media conference. Head coach Kellen Moore gave a sort of "word salad" answer.

I think you just view each play as a life of its own and understand the circumstance of it. I thought he found some check downs in some timely manners during this game Especially with some pressure in a couple situations those guys were able to create. I think he's certainly done some good stuff there. We're gonna get to learn always from a few clips. When you play in this league you're you have the ball in your hands a whole lot, and so you get to learn from a few of those plays, but you know, he fought us back He got us back in that game. We had an opportunity to win it.

This is how we see it:

Even though fans have been excited about Shough's abilities and possibilties, some forget he's still in his first full year as an NFL quarterback. He will make decisions that are questionable and ones that are completely incorrect. This is not to be defensive, just trying to give a perspective.

In addition, Shough has had to deal with factors that are out of his control: lack of running game, a less-than-ideal offensive line situation, and play calling that seems simplified to deal with a young quarterback. This leads to less complicated play calls and plays to which Shough can check down to at the line of scrimmage (when he says "Kill! Kill!," that is him checking down to a different play because of what he sees the defense is showing).

We have seen pundits go so far as far as suggesting the Saints should be looking for another quarterback. We don't agree. We believe Shough has had the deck stacked against him. From no running game, to poor O-line play, to play simplification, we think once other pieces are in place, he will be able to explore other play options.

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