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The New Orleans Saints face an uphill battle Sunday when they travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears in a matchup between two teams heading in opposite directions.

Coming off another disappointing loss to the Carolina Panthers , the Saints (3-6) are looking to bounce back against a Chicago team (7-2) that has emerged as one of the NFC's top contenders.

However, pulling off an upset won't be easy for head coach Kellen Moore's squad, especially against a Bears offense averaging nearly 27 points per game and a defense that ranks among the league's best .

For New Orleans to have any chance of leaving Chicago with a victory, it must eliminate the costly mistakes that have plagued it throughout the season while finding a way to slow down Caleb Williams and the Bears' explosive offense.

Here are three keys to victory for the Saints against the Bears.

Win the Turnover Battle and Capitalize on Scoring Opportunities

Nov 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) drops back to pass against the Carolina Panthers in the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a major necessity for the Saints.

New Orleans has 17 turnovers (tied for 27th in the NFL) and a minus-8 differential (29th). As great as Tyler Shough has been for the Saints, his seven interceptions and four lost fumbles have repeatedly put the Saints in tough spots.

Chicago also has 17 turnovers, including four interceptions from Williams against Tampa Bay. This gives the Saints defense an opportunity, with just nine takeaways (tied for 24th) and none in three games. Forcing turnovers can lead to great opportunities to put points on the board.

However, forcing turnovers requires the offense to capitalize, something New Orleans has struggled with all season.

The Saints have only scored nine first-quarter points through nine games (literally a point per quarter) and have gone scoreless in seven opening quarters. That will not work against a Chicago team averaging nearly 27 points per game. Moore's offense needs faster starts, fewer penalties, and touchdowns instead of field goals.

Do that, and the Saints’ chances of pulling off an upset get a little higher.

Contain Caleb Williams

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints' defense faces a daunting task in slowing down one of the league's most potent offensive units.

Chicago's offense features top-tier production across the board: seventh in scoring (26.8 points per game), seventh in total yards (383.0 per game), and fourth on the ground (142.0 rushing yards per game).

Behind Caleb Williams, who has powered the Bears to four straight wins since returning from a hamstring injury, Chicago has put up 27 points or more in every game of that streak.

Given New Orleans' vulnerability against the pass, keeping Williams from finding a rhythm in the pocket is critical.

The Saints currently rank near the bottom of the league defensively—21st against the pass (231.0 yards per game allowed) and 29th overall (360.8 total yards per game allowed).

Defensive coordinator Brandon Staley needs to dial up pressure to disrupt Williams while keeping him contained inside the pocket to limit playmaking on the run.

Much of that pressure must come from edge rushers Carl Granderson and Chase Young, who have logged a combined 16.5 sacks on the season.

Slow Down the Run Game

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) takes the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, pressuring Williams is only part of the equation.

The Saints must also slow down a rushing attack that averages 142 yards per game, fourth-best in the NFL.

Running back D'Andre Swift leads Chicago with 576 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, while Kyle Monangai averages 5.4 yards per carry with 324 yards and three touchdowns.

That does not bode well for a team ranked 27th in run defense, allowing nearly 130 rushing yards per game.

New Orleans has shown improvement against the run over its past two games, holding Cleveland to 95 yards and Carolina to 97.

Linebacker Kaden Elliss will be particularly important after recording 26 tackles and two sacks over those two contests.

If the Saints can limit Chicago's rushing attack and force Williams into obvious passing situations, they'll have a better opportunity to generate pressure and create turnovers.

Allowing the Bears to establish their running game would make an already difficult matchup even more challenging.

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