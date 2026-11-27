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The New Orleans Saints (3-7) face another challenging defensive assignment Sunday when they travel to Paycor Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (7-3).

Under head coach Zac Taylor, Cincinnati boasts one of the NFL's most explosive offenses, ranking first in passing offense, fourth in scoring and seventh in total offense.

Between quarterback Joe Burrow's elite accuracy and decision-making, one of the NFL's most dangerous receiving tandems featuring Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and versatile running back Chase Brown, the Bengals have no shortage of offensive weapons.

With New Orleans struggling under its main offensive playcalle r, head coach Kellen Moore, Brandon Staley's defense will have little margin for error if the Saints hope to pull off an upset.

Here is a statistical breakdown of Cincinnati's offense and three players the Saints must account for Sunday.

Offensive Statistics

Nov 23, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season; NFL rankings in parentheses.

Points per game: 29.8 (4th)

Total yards per game: 376.5 (7th)

Passing yards per game: 297.1 (1st)

Rushing yards per game: 79.4 (30th)

Third-down conversion rate: 50% (2nd)

Red-zone touchdown percentage: 71.8% (3rd)

Sacks allowed: 19 (9th)

Turnovers: 10 (9th)

Offensive Stat Leaders

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) catches a 53-yard pass from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2nd quarter of Sunday Night Football at Paycor Stadium on Nov. 15, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Passing

QB Joe Burrow: 282-of-380 passing (74.2%) for 3,095 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Rushing

RB Chase Brown: 119 carries for 447 yards (3.8 yards per carry) and one touchdown.

RB Samaje Perine: 58 carries for 219 yards (3.8 yards per carry) and two touchdowns.

Receiving

WR Ja'Marr Chase: 69 catches for 909 yards and seven touchdowns.

WR Tee Higgins: 55 catches for 867 yards and seven touchdowns.

TE Mike Gesicki: 25 catches for 338 yards and six touchdowns.

RB Chase Brown: 52 catches for 276 yards and two touchdowns.

Three Players to Watch

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) fights off a tackle from Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) on a catch in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

QB Joe Burrow

Other than Drew Brees, Burrow is the most popular quarterback in the state of Louisiana.

The former LSU standout and Heisman Trophy winner is putting together another MVP-caliber campaign, completing 74.2% of his passes for 3,095 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions while posting a 116.7 passer rating.

Like Brees, Burrow is deadly accurate, having completed at least 70% of his passes in eight consecutive games, tying an NFL record. Additionally, Burrow has thrown 13 touchdown passes traveling at least 15 yards downfield.

Burrow's elite accuracy, anticipation, pocket awareness and ability to quickly diagnose defensive coverages make him one of the most difficult quarterbacks to defend.

WR Ja'Marr Chase

The New Orleans native and former LSU standout has been consistent his entire career in Cincinnati, and this year is no different. Chase has caught 69 passes for 909 yards (13.2 yards per reception) and seven touchdowns through 10 games.

Chase showcased his explosive playmaking against Pittsburgh in Week 10, catching 11 passes for 231 yards.

His combination of physicality, acceleration, route-running ability and exceptional production after the catch makes him a nightmare for opposing defensive backs.

However, he isn’t the only wide receiver the Saints have to worry about.

WR Tee Higgins

While Chase understandably gets much of the attention, Higgins has been nearly as productive, catching 55 passes for 867 yards (15.8 yards per reception) and seven touchdowns on 76 targets.

Higgins and Chase have combined for 1,776 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, accounting for roughly 57% of Burrow's passing yardage and nearly half of his touchdown passes.

At 6-foot-4, Higgins presents a significant mismatch against smaller defensive backs, particularly in contested-catch situations, along the sidelines and in the red zone.

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