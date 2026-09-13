Halftime Studs & Duds: Saints vs. Lions, Officiating? Hard Hitting!
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The New Orleans Saints trail the Detroit Lions at the half, XXX-XXX. Here is what we saw in the first 30-minutes.
Studs
Goff Pressure
The Saints defensive line is putting pressure on Lions quarterback Jared Goff. There is no doubt he is feeling it, as some of his passes are off the mark.
Hitting, and Hitting Hard
Time and time again, the Saints defense is hitting and we mean hitting VERY hard. Though the Lions had an impressive drive to get a touchdown in the 1st quarter, the D is absolutely clobbering people first half.
Pete Werner
Not only did the sixth year pro make great stops for losses as seen above, but Pete Werner dropped into pass coverage and broke up a play, that would have been close to a first down on a 3rd and 15 for Detroit near their 35.
Getting One Call Right...
The officials blew the call at the goal line when the Saints D recovered a sack-fumble (more on that next), but they didn't blow this one.
The ball came loose and the Saints recovered.
Duds
Crappy Rule or Crappy Enforcement?
A sack-fumble-return for a touchdown was ruled a forward pass. An explanation saying starting the motion forward means it's a forward pass is a bunch of crap.
If a quarterback starts to throw the ball and the ball is released backwards, that's not a forward pass. It's a lateral. Here is the NFL's rule:
When the ball initially moves toward the opponent's goal line after leaving the passer's hand, or if it first touches the ground, a player, or an official at a point closer to that goal line, that is considered a forward pass.
The explanation given by the official was crap.
Dropped Passes
In the first half alone, Saints receivers dropped five passes intended for them, the most eggregious of which was a deep pass to Chris Olave that was not thrown perfectly, but was one that Olave should have caught.
Defensive Rushing Allowed
On the Lions second possession, Detroit crammed the ball right down the collective throats of the Saints D. Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs has 56-yards on 13-rushes and an easy touchdown in the first half.
Playing Like a Second-Year Player
Saints quarterback Tyler Shough is playing like a guy who's starting his tenth game in the NFL. Zoning in on receivers, throwing an pass well behind his receiver (miscommunication, maybe?) for an interception, but, most importantly, happy feet. Shough is showing his inexperience when he starts to dance in the pocket.
Special Teams Blocking
When you have someone dynamic like Barion Brown to return punts, you need to block for him. Brown was not given more than a block in any of his return attempts. To spring someone with that much speed, you have to give him a chance, which he has not been given.
Saints Mailbag
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Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day. He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.