Halftime Studs & Duds: Saints vs. Lions, Officiating? Hard Hitting!

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The New Orleans Saints trail the Detroit Lions at the half, XXX-XXX. Here is what we saw in the first 30-minutes.

Studs

Goff Pressure

Sep 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints defensive line is putting pressure on Lions quarterback Jared Goff. There is no doubt he is feeling it, as some of his passes are off the mark.

Hitting, and Hitting Hard

Time and time again, the Saints defense is hitting and we mean hitting VERY hard. Though the Lions had an impressive drive to get a touchdown in the 1st quarter, the D is absolutely clobbering people first half.

Pete Werner

PETEEEE forces the 3 & Out



📺 #NOvsDET on FOX pic.twitter.com/dtr2tQ3dwk — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 13, 2026

Not only did the sixth year pro make great stops for losses as seen above, but Pete Werner dropped into pass coverage and broke up a play, that would have been close to a first down on a 3rd and 15 for Detroit near their 35.

Getting One Call Right...

The officials blew the call at the goal line when the Saints D recovered a sack-fumble (more on that next), but they didn't blow this one.

FUMBLEEEEEEEE. Vernon Broughton gets the ball back 😤



📺 #NOvsDET on FOX pic.twitter.com/Xug64rbAOF — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 13, 2026

The ball came loose and the Saints recovered.

Duds

Crappy Rule or Crappy Enforcement?

A sack-fumble-return for a touchdown was ruled a forward pass. An explanation saying starting the motion forward means it's a forward pass is a bunch of crap.

Saints just got royally screwed by crooked zebras. Goff goes back to pass, sacked, fumbles & NO recovers for TD. Ball goes straight backward after sack, so it's either fumble or lateral. But even after review, they ruled Goff "was in throwing motion." pic.twitter.com/lI1w9K1XBf — dave smith (@davesportsgod) September 13, 2026

If a quarterback starts to throw the ball and the ball is released backwards, that's not a forward pass. It's a lateral. Here is the NFL's rule:

When the ball initially moves toward the opponent's goal line after leaving the passer's hand, or if it first touches the ground, a player, or an official at a point closer to that goal line, that is considered a forward pass.

The explanation given by the official was crap.

Dropped Passes

After a Lions challenge, this pass to Chris Olave was ruled incomplete



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/0EAqxP7rTQ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 13, 2026

In the first half alone, Saints receivers dropped five passes intended for them, the most eggregious of which was a deep pass to Chris Olave that was not thrown perfectly, but was one that Olave should have caught.

Defensive Rushing Allowed

Sep 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) is introduced prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the Lions second possession, Detroit crammed the ball right down the collective throats of the Saints D. Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs has 56-yards on 13-rushes and an easy touchdown in the first half.

Playing Like a Second-Year Player

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough is playing like a guy who's starting his tenth game in the NFL. Zoning in on receivers, throwing an pass well behind his receiver (miscommunication, maybe?) for an interception, but, most importantly, happy feet. Shough is showing his inexperience when he starts to dance in the pocket.

Special Teams Blocking

When you have someone dynamic like Barion Brown to return punts, you need to block for him. Brown was not given more than a block in any of his return attempts. To spring someone with that much speed, you have to give him a chance, which he has not been given.

Saints Mailbag

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