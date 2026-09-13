NFL Score Predictions Today: The SI Betting Team Predicts Every Final Score for Sunday’s Week 1 Action

A full slate of NFL games is finally upon us, as 26 teams (13 games) are in action on Sunday for Week 1 of the 2026 season.

All week long, the SI Betting team has shared picks and predictions for these games, and you can find some of our favorites on Sunday on our NFL betting picks page here .

Even if you aren’t looking to bet on the game, it’s fun to predict the final score of each matchup, and see how many winners you’re able to get right. Using these score predictions can also be useful when deciding spread bets, total bets, moneyline bets and more on Sunday.

Let’s jump right into the score predictions for every game on Sunday in Week 1!

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Saints vs. Lions NFL Week 1 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Lions 30, Saints 24 – Peter Dewey

How to Bet: I think we’ll have a high-scoring Week 1 matchup on our hands between the Lions and Saints. Detroit was the No. 6 team in EPA/Play on offense last season, and it has a loaded group of playmakers around Jared Goff, led by Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs. However, I have some faith in a Saints team that was 5-4 with Tyler Shough under center last season, especially against a banged-up Detroit secondary. This should be a high-scoring game (OVER 49.5), and I think the Saints are a decent bet to cover the touchdown spread.

Browns vs. Jaguars NFL Week 1 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Jaguars 24, Browns 13 – Peter Dewey

How to Bet: This score would put Sunday’s game UNDER the total, but I think the Jaguars (8.5-point favorites) are in a great spot to cover. Jacksonville was a dominant team at home in 2025, covering the spread in seven of nine games. I simply can’t get behind Deshaun Watson, especially now that the Browns no longer have Myles Garrett to wreck the game on defense. Watson has been a disaster with the Browns, winning just nine of his 19 starts, throwing 12 picks in the process.

Bears vs. Panthers NFL Week 1 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Bears 27, Panthers 20 – Peter Dewey

How to Bet: Earlier this week, I predicted the OVER will hit in this matchup , as the Bears could be one of the highest-scoring offenses in the NFL:

I mentioned some of the line movement when it comes to the total in this game, and I think it’s notable that it has fallen back to 46.5 with less than a week to go before kickoff.

I think this could be a high-scoring affair, something the Bears did a ton on the road last season, hitting the OVER in six of nine games.

Johnson has been vocal about wanting Chicago to have the best offense in the NFL this season, and the Bears were ninth in the league in EPA/Play in the 2025 campaign.

The Panthers ended up being a bottom-12 team in EPA/Play on both offense and defense, but they still hit the OVER in the majority of their home games.

When it comes to the defensive side of the ball, Chicago benefitted a ton last season from turnovers. The Bears had a plus-22 turnover margin (the best in the NFL), yet they were still 19th in the league in EPA/Play.

Ravens vs. Colts NFL Week 1 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Ravens 23, Colts 20 – Ryan Gilbert

How to Bet: Gilbert predicted this score earlier in the week , though he doesn’t expect the Ravens to cover:

While age is a factor, Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are still a formidable duo.

This could be a quicker-moving game as both Henry and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor should each see a lot of carries to open the season.

I see the Ravens clawing out a road win in Jesse Minter’s coaching debut, but they get hooked by the -3.5 spread.

Based on this prediction, Gilbert is taking Indy as a home dog against the spread and the UNDER in this AFC battle.

Falcons vs. Steelers NFL Week 1 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Steelers 20, Falcons 10 – Peter Dewey

How to Bet: This is a simple one for me on Sunday with the Falcons down to third-string quarterback Cooper Rush. Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa are both out, and Atlanta has moved from a 3.5-point underdog to 6.5-point underdog on Sunday. I don’t love Pittsburgh’s offense with Aaron Rodgers’ limitations at this stage in his career, but the Steelers should shut down Rush and Co. on Sunday. I’ll take Pittsburgh and the UNDER in Week 1.

Bills vs. Texans NFL Week 1 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Bills 26, Texans 23 – Peter Dewey

How to Bet: I went back and forth a lot about this game , but ultimately I think the Bills and Josh Allen are the side to bet since C.J. Stroud left a lot to be desired in 2025:

These teams combined for 42 points in last year’s meeting when Allen (two picks) played one of his worst games of the season. Buffalo still managed 19 points in that matchup, and I think it’ll be closer to 24+ in Week 1.

Ultimately, I need to see Stroud produce at a high level to take Houston in this game. I think there’s a chance Buffalo isn’t as good as the odds suggest (No. 2 in the odds to win the Super Bowl), but Houston still has some serious questions on offense.

Last season, the Texans were 19th in EPA/Play, 13th in EPA/Pass, 29th in EPA/Rush and 28th in success rate offensively. Does the David Montgomery addition fix all of those problems?

I doubt it. I’ll take Allen and Co. to win a close game in Week 1.

Buccaneers vs. Bengals NFL Week 1 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Buccaneers 30, Bengals 27 – Ryan Gilbert

How to Bet: Gilbert shared his final score pick for this matchup earlier in the week , where he’s predicting a Bucs upset as 3.5-point dogs:

I see a pretty close game this week in Cincinnati, and with a total as high as 50.5, it could be a “last possession wins” type of contest.

Baker Mayfield vs. Joe Burrow should provide plenty of fireworks, and I’ll take the Bucs outright as road underdogs to open the season.

Jets vs. Titans NFL Week 1 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Jets 23, Titans 19 – Peter Dewey

How to Bet: I think we’ll see an upset in this Week 1 battle, as the Jets have a formidable offensive line and a bunch of intriguing playmakers around Geno Smith. After a rough rookie season, Cam Ward has a lot to prove for the Titans, and we’ve already seen this line go from Titans -3.5 to -1.5 since the summer. I don’t expect a ton of points, but this score would still hit the OVER on the total (38.5) on Sunday.

Commanders vs. Eagles NFL Week 1 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Eagles 27, Commanders 23 – Ryan Gilbert

How to Bet: The Eagles are favored in this matchup, but Gilbert expects the Commanders will be able to cover against their division rival:

Philadelphia tends to make things harder than it needs to be, especially early in the season, and Washington is going to come out hungry after last year’s divisional meetings.

The Birds may squeak out a win, but they won’t cover the spread.

Cardinals vs. Chargers NFL Week 1 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Chargers 26, Cardinals 19 – Peter Dewey

How to Bet: Is this too many points to give Arizona in Week 1? The Cardinals are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL, but they have a decent offense around Jacoby Brissett with Michael Wlson, Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jeremiah Love and Tyler Allgeier.

The Cards showed they could put up points in Brissett’s starts last season, and I wouldn’t be shocked if they pull out a backdoor cover on Sunday. Still, I expect the Chargers to earn a pretty comfortable win.

Dolphins vs. Raiders NFL Week 1 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Raiders 16, Dolphins 13 – Peter Dewey

How to Bet: This game is a complete stay away for me, as Brock Bowers is out for Las Vegas and there is a severe lack of offensive weapons for both teams in the passing game. This line has moved from 3.5 to 3 with Bowers out, but I think the UNDER is the bet to make with Kirk Cousins and Malik Willis at quarterback.

We could see a sloppy day from both offenses in Week 1.

Packers vs. Vikings NFL Week 1 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Packers 24, Vikings 23 – Ryan Gilbert

How to Bet: Earlier this week, Gilbert shared why he’s still buying the Packers as road dogs in Week 1:

I simply don’t believe that Kyler Murray can solve any of Minnesota’s problems, and may actually cause more issues for its offense.

While the Vikings beat the Packers 16-3 at home last year, that was a regular-season finale that didn’t mean much of anything for Green Bay.

This should be another dog fight with the Packers coming out on top.

Cowboys vs. Giants NFL Week 1 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Cowboys 38, Giants 20 – Iain MacMillan

How to Bet: SI Betting’s senior editor Iain MacMillan shared two picks for this game in his final score prediction on Sunday:

In the Week 1 edition of the Road to 272 Bets , I broke down why I'm betting on the Cowboys as favorites on Sunday Night Football:

I'm not ready to buy the hype on the New York Giants. I understand that John Harbaugh is going to do a lot of things to change the culture for the better, but have Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo proven enough to the point that they should only be slight underdogs against one of the best offenses in football from last season? I'm not buying it.

If the Cowboys can make defensive adjustments this year while matching last year's offensive production, they'll be a dangerous team to face.

When it comes to the total, I'm going to take the OVER. The Cowboys were a team built for OVERs last season, being all offense and no defense. While Cowboys fans are hoping their defense is significantly improved, I'm not willing to bet on that being the case until I see it.

I think the Cowboys win big in a shootout.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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