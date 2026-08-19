How Long of a Recovery for Kamara & Riley? Others, Especially RBs, Getting Healthy

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After Tuesday's scrap with the Dallas Cowboys in the joint practice session between the two teams, the Saints practiced by their lonesome on Wednesday, doing a walk through at Oaks Christian School in Westlake Village, California, in preparations for tomorrow's joint practice with the hopefully less rowdy Los Angeles Rams at their facility in Woodland Hills, 40-minutes East of the Cowboys' boxing ring known as River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California.

Injury Update for Kamara & Riley

First question out of the box for Saints head coach Kellen Moore after today's session sort of obvious: How long will running back Alvin Kamara and cornerback Quincy Riley be out of commission?

"A couple, or few weeks, something in there (for Kamara)," Moore demurred, "out with the knee, and Quincy with the groin. They'll be okay. Those guys will get back healthy."

When asked if the injuries will linger into Week One of the regular season, Moore didn't have a definitive answer.

"We'll see," he answered. "Maybe."

Same thing for running back Audric Estime, who sat out today's practice.

"The same (as the others). It's a couple of weeks," Moore told the media, "but we'll see how he goes."

It's Part and Parcel for the Gridiron

As the team tries to recover from what has become a MASH unit of injuries for the squad, Moore explained it's all part of the sport.

"It's an unfortunate part of football," he explained. "There's risk associated with football as far as injuries. We do our best to control the environment the best we can, but (we're) navigating it right now. I think our guys will be as well prepared as they can for the season, so, it'll be okay."

With the injury to Kamara and the return of Kendre Miller and Devin Neal, who should be available on Saturday from the list of walking wounded, it opens chances for both to have an impact early.

"We've talked about this running back room," Moore acknowledged. "This is going to be a hard group to sort out. They're all talented. They all can play on Sundays at a really high level. For them, naturally, there'll be potentially some more opportunities for these joint practices and (preseason) games, which will be great for them."

The trend of joint practices is what we thought it would be. On Tuesday, the starters had their sessions against the Cowboys. Expect the same on Thursday in the joint sessions with the Rams.

"Those guys (the starters) will not be going out Saturday," Moore shared. "So, priority really is the ones (starters) tomorrow. There'll be a few less reps for the twos, but that'll put them in preparation for Saturday."

Tomorrow's joint practice at the Rams' practice facility in Woodland Hills begins at Noon, Central Time and should last for two hours.

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