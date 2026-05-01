Jordyn Tyson Will Wear No. 0 with New Orleans Saints

The Jordyn Tyson era is underway with the New Orleans Saints, and when fans get their first look at him on the field – whether in practice at rookie minicamp, during training camp in July or August or in a game, he’ll be wearing the same No. 0 he wore at Arizona State.

The eighth overall pick of the NFL Draft appeared on an episode of Kay Adams’ “Up and Adams” Show earlier this week and made the announcement then.

“I am sticking with 0,” he said.

And when asked about the moment he was drafted by the Saints, so many things came rushing to his mind, which made him emotional.

“It was a moment of gratitude, a moment of thankfulness … and I said, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you, Lord,’ It all hit me and came over me,” Tyson said. “I felt a warm comfort and spirit and no fear was in me. I ended up weeping.”

Tyson will become just the third player in New Orleans Saints history to wear 0 – and first offensive player – after safety Ugo Amadi did it from 2023 to 2025 and defensive back Obert Logan for 13 games in the team’s inaugural season of 1967.

For 50 years, from 1973 to 2023, the league did not allow players to wear 0, as there were standardized numbers based on the position you played. That rule eventually was phased out and gone for good a few years ago.

Jim Derry is the publisher and beat writer for New Orleans Saints On SI and hosts the Dattitude Podcast, which airs on YouTube each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 a.m. CT.