Saints Mailbag (April 27): Even Fans Who Were Skeptical on Jordyn Tyson Are Coming Around

When both Caleb Downs and Jordyn Tyson were sitting there for the New Orleans Saints, who had patiently waited for their turn at No. 8 of the NFL Draft, many Who Dats – and even more media pundits – thought Downs was a no-brainer.

Indeed, the Ohio State defensive back was the safer pick, considering Tyson’s injury history.

However, the Saints not only thought differently about Tyson, but their game plan throughout the draft was to surround franchise quarterback Tyler Shough with as many weapons as possible.

So are the fans coming around now on Tyson, and what kind of grades do they give Mickey Loomis and the Saints. We took some our key comments from the Dattitude Podcast on Monday morning (April 27), and we are sharing them with you here.

If you have a comment or question, email to me at jim@jimderry.com or join the live show each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 a.m. CT.

I honestly was upset with the Tyson pick, but I have changed my mind about it. He already appears to be a pro.

From: Mr. Workinnmann on YouTube

Glad to see you’re coming around! Like I said, I get Downs would have been a safer pick, and edge rusher Rueben Bain likely already is looking forward to prove why this pick was a mistake when the Saints face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the first time next season.

Rueben Bain could not have cared less about posing in the mirror with his draft hat 💀 pic.twitter.com/XzIWFlrnog — NFL Memes (@NFLMemes) April 24, 2026

But this is clearly the direction I would have gone, and some of the things we have seen since the pick solidify my opinion. I expect Tyson to be in New Orleans for a long time, hopefully on the other side of Chris Olave for many years.

I like the kid, but you cannot ignore the injury history. … I hope he becomes an All-Pro at some point in his career.

From: Hakeem Batiste on YouTube

No one is saying ignore the injury history. We joked Monday that we hope he spends more time on the field than he will at Ochsner Hospital. (Well, it was kind of a joke.)

It’s there, but we feel like it absolutely was worth the risk, considering how anemic the Saints were on offense this past season – and the season before that.

Downs will be the next Kyle Hamilton.

From: Saverio Curcuru on Facebook

Well, Jordan Tyson could become the Justin Jefferson. We’d be OK if both become true.

I’ve said it a million times, and you can say what you want about Loomis, but he gives his HC everything they need and want.

Indeed. It worked for Sean Payton. Dennis Allen needed more than help from Loomis. We have high hopes this philosophy can work for Kellen Moore.

I probably would have taken (Sonny) Styles.

From: Steel Bill on YouTube

Considering he was taken one spot ahead of the Saints at No. 7 by the Washington Commanders, that would have been tough to do. Good news, though, they took his brother, Lorenzo Styles, in the fifth round.

Nailed it! This is still a rebuilding year!

From: Haughton Saints on YouTube

No question. Id the Saints can turn seasons of 5-12 then 6-11 into 10-7 and a playoff appearance from another great draft and a solid free-agency period, then kudos to them.

But in reality, there’s still a good ways to go. All that being said and considering how the cap situation really gets better in 2027, what we see this fall could be the beginning of the turning point.

Let’s hope so.