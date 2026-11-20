Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here .

Coming off their bye week with a chance to win consecutive games for the first time this season, the New Orleans Saints got the same old, same old.

While a handful of individual performances were encouraging during their loss to the Carolina Panthers last Sunday, the defeat exposed recurring issues that have plagued New Orleans all season, from questionable coaching and poor offensive execution to costly mistakes in critical moments.

With a challenging three-game stretch looming, it's becoming increasingly difficult to overlook the Saints' lack of progress in Year 2 under Kellen Moore.

Here are three whose stock has fallen after Sunday's loss to Carolina.

Head Coach Kellen Moore

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore talks to referee Justin Larrew during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At what point does the rebuilding excuse run out?

The Saints have scored nine first-quarter points through nine games and have been held scoreless in the opening quarter seven times. Coming off a bye week, New Orleans failed to score in the entire first half against Carolina.

After the Carolina loss, it is the 25th time that the Saints have trailed in a game … out of the 26 games Moore has coached in. That’s worst in the NFL since the start of the 2025 season.

Recurring offensive struggles and an inability to win winnable games have made it increasingly difficult to identify tangible progress under Moore.

Even worse, New Orleans has to play the Chicago Bears (7-2), Cincinnati Bengals (7-2) and the Green Bay Packers (6-4) over its next three games, and the chances of winning at least one of those games are low considering not only are they better personnel-wise, but they have better coaching staffs.

The Offensive Line

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints guard David Edwards (76) plays against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playing without Erik McCoy and Taliese Fuaga certainly didn't help, but Sunday's performance exposed the Saints' lack of quality offensive line depth.

New Orleans rushed for 49 yards on 25 carries, averaging 2.1 yards per carry, but without Tyler Shough’s 25 yards off of scrambling out of the pocket, the Saints averaged 1.4 yards per carry. On top of the poor run blocking, the unit could not protect Shough, surrendering three sacks. Pro Football Focus gave starting right guard Jeremiah Wright an abysmal 25 overall grade.

The offensive line remains one of the franchise's biggest roster construction failures.

Cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) reacts after the Cleveland Browns failed on a 2-point conversion in overtime at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McKinstry's costly pass interference penalty in the closing seconds helped Carolina move into field-goal range, setting up Ryan Fitzgerald's game-winning kick.

Although one play doesn't define an entire performance, the former second-round pick must show more consistency as the Saints evaluate their long-term future in the secondary, especially after releasing safety Justin Reid on Thursday.

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .