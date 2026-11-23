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The New Orleans Saints continue to find new ways to lose football games and just be a complete embarrassment to the sport, and Sunday's 21-13 defeat against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field was another frustrating example.

Despite a competitive defensive performance and a late comeback attempt, the Saints (3-7) couldn't overcome their offensive mistakes, questionable execution and inability to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

New Orleans finished with 307 total yards, compared to Chicago's 311, but those numbers hardly tell the entire story. Two early turnovers, six sacks allowed and another afternoon of offensive inconsistency ultimately proved too much to overcome.

For head coach Kellen Moore, the loss raises familiar questions about the direction of his offense and whether the Saints are making meaningful progress in his second season.

Here is the good, bad and ugly from New Orleans' latest defeat.

The Good: Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele Shined Bright

Oct 12, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) and wide receiver Devaughn Vele (14) react during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there weren't many positives, Olave and Vele did not have many negatives, if any.

Olave continues to add another strong performance to an already impressive season, catching nine passes on 15 targets for 102 yards, recording his latest 100-yard performance despite facing one of the NFL's better defenses.

The former first-round pick remains the Saints' most dependable offensive weapon and one of the few players consistently producing regardless of the team's struggles.

Vele was equally impressive, catching all seven of his targets for 76 yards, providing Tyler Shough with another reliable option in the passing game as his 6-foot-5 frame makes him a mismatch.

While neither reached the end zone, both receivers repeatedly found ways to get open and move the chains despite Chicago's aggressive defensive approach.

With Olave continuing to establish himself as a legitimate No. 1 receiver and Vele developing into a dependable complementary weapon, New Orleans has two important pieces to build around offensively.

Unfortunately, their production wasn't enough to overcome the team's other shortcomings.

The Bad: Tyler Shough Didn't Deliver

Nov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) stands in the pocket against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he is one of several bright spots on a dreadful team to watch for many New Orleanians, Shough's performance was a mixed bag, but his mistakes ultimately outweighed the positives.

The second-year quarterback completed 25 of 42 passes for 222 yards, one touchdown and one interception while taking six sacks.

Although he had a few highlights such as his 30-yard scramble and connecting with Alvin Kamara for New Orleans' lone touchdown, Shough struggled to consistently move the offense.

His second-quarter interception to Dillon Thieneman enabled Caleb Williams' 15-yard touchdown pass to Colston Loveland, building a 16-0 Chicago lead. Shough relied primarily on short passes rather than pushing downfield.

Though Chicago's defense constantly pressured him behind weak offensive line protection, Shough's decision-making and key turnover still marred his performance. After their second-quarter touchdown, the Saints managed only six points, failing to score a touchdown on their final eight drives.

The Ugly: Can’t Block, Can’t Kick, Can’t Do Anything Right

Nov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where do you even begin?

The Saints' offensive line was a disaster against Chicago, allowing six sacks for 35 lost yards, including three by Jeffery Simmons.

The worst moment came in the fourth quarter when Montez Sweat sacked Shough in the end zone for a safety, extending Chicago's lead to 21-10.

Injuries, particularly Erik McCoy's absence, haven't helped, but the constant protection breakdowns remain unacceptable considering how much New Orleans has invested in its offensive line.

Unfortunately, the problems didn't stop there.

New Orleans committed two first-half turnovers, both leading to Chicago touchdowns. Special teams also struggled, with Charlie Smyth missing a 47-yard field goal and sending two kickoffs out of bounds, while Ryan Wright recorded three touchbacks.

Defensively, the Saints had two potential sacks erased by penalties and allowed a third-and-17 conversion.

Even when the defense forced turnovers, the offense couldn't capitalize, failing to score off either takeaway.

Despite being outgained by just four yards (311-307), New Orleans managed only 13 points and one touchdown.

That can’t happen under any circumstance with the game as close as it was.

What makes the loss even more frustrating is that the Saints had opportunities to win. They trailed 16-10 at halftime and held Chicago to just five second-half points, yet repeatedly squandered chances to take control.

While the Saints have a myriad of issues due to bad personnel and injuries, at some point it has to fall on Kellen Moore as he was hired to fix the offense.

However, it’s Groundhog Day for the Saints as the offense keeps stinking up the joint as they have now lost five one-score games this season, highlighting its inability to execute when it matters most.

The Saints aren't losing solely because of a talent disadvantage. They're losing because of turnovers, penalties, poor execution and an inability to capitalize on opportunities.

Now 3-7 with three straight losses, New Orleans has run out of excuses and nobody sees them winning their next two against the Cincinnati Bengals and the Green Bay Packers. I'm not saying they have zero shot at winning, but does anyone think this coaching staff can scheme up a winning game plan?

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