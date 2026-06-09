Saints K Charlie Smyth: No. 18 Player in 2026 Could Be Long-Term Answer in N.O.

How obvious is it that the New Orleans Saints knew one of their top priorities was finding potential long-term answers at kicker and punter? Since Coach Kellen Moore took over, Charlie Smyth wrested the job from Blake Grupe, and as we wrote two days ago, Ryan Wright was signed in free agency to stop the revolving door at punter.

As for Smyth, he not only brings a stronger leg than his predecessor, but he brings flair. Spending a large part of two seasons on the roster as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, it was easy to hold onto him as a reserve because he was protected and not counted toward the 53-man roster.

So when Moore and the Saints made the switch after Grupe went 1-for-3 in field-goal attempts in a 24-10 loss at home vs. Atlanta on Nov. 23, 2025, it was pretty clear this move was intended to be for good.

It certainly appears as if it will stick. The team briefly brought in former Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo, but that lasted just a few days, and only undrafted rookie free agent Mason Shipley from Texas now stands in Smyth’s way.

Why are we spending so much time on special teams in the early part of this countdown? Let’s get into what makes Charlie Smyth the No. 18 Most Important Saint:

Please share your thoughts on our Top 25 Saints Heading Into 2026 by emailing the Saints On SI Publisher and Beat Writer Jim Derry at jim@jimderry.com.

Why is Smyth so important?

Not everyone was a fan of trading Wil Lutz away after six seasons here in New Orleans, but then-coach Dennis Allen was trying to put his own stamp on the team after Sean Payton left, and Lutz’s field-goal percentage had significantly dropped from 93.3 percent in 2018 to 88.9 the next season to 82.1 in 2020 and 74.2 in 2022 after he missed the entire 2021 season with a sports hernia injury.

In came Grupe, who was serviceable, but it was fairly clear from the start he was not a long-term solution. He was 81 percent in his rookie season and jumped to 87 in 2024, but he had some rough moments under Moore, which made it easy to make a switch.

Saints kicker Blake Grupe is NO GOOD from 51.



3 misses in the last two weeks. pic.twitter.com/qEjnvAnTYn — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) October 20, 2023

And kicker is obviously going to be a key area to improve for the Saints to be successful sooner rather than later. As their offensive rankings continue to improve, they are obviously going to attempt more field goals.

We’ll see if Smyth, who already seems to be a fan favorite, can improve on his short sample size, where he made 12 of 16 field-goal attempts, although one of those misses was a 61-yard attempt vs. the Jets just before halftime.

Smyth’s strengths and weaknesses

It’s not hyperbole – even after just six games – to sat he might have one of the top three or four strongest legs in the history of the franchise. It’s Hall of Famer Morten Andersen, Lutz and … well, just maybe it will be Smyth.

Saints rookie kicker from Ireland Charlie Smyth hits a 65-yard bomb through the uprights. pic.twitter.com/BORriY2YnU — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 21, 2024

Even that aforementioned 61-yard miss? It was way long enough, it was just wide left. (Way wide left into the stands.) Some of the intentional touchbacks went well out of the end zone.

Against the Titans in the penultimate game of the 2025 season, he kicked a 56-yard field goal AND a 57-yarder, which was the only time in team history a kicker made multiple attempts of longer than 55 in a single game. In fact, the 57-yarder is tied for fifth-longest in Saints history, and the 56-yarder is tied for seventh.

And he seems to have no problem with nerves, as he made a 47-yard game-winner with 2 seconds remaining in the Superdome vs. Carolina in just his third-ever NFL game.

One thing he is going to have to do a bit better is to find the landing zone on kickoffs. Some of his misses were intentional, as he had 16 touchbacks in 33 attempts, but starting opposing offenses at the 35 is not sustainable, especially for a defense in transition.

Background

Smyth was born June 26, 2001, in Mayobridge, Northern Ireland. He began playing Gaelic football, which is a combination of soccer, rugby and basketball (say what?), when he was 4 years old.

He became one of Ireland’s top goalkeepers and continued to play the sport through 2023.

The following year, he looked to give the NFL a shot and was entered into the International program. He made 12 of 16 field-goal attempts at the NFL Combine and signed a three-year deal with the Saints.

Smyth attended St. Colman’s College in Newry, Northern Ireland, and then earned a Master’s degree in Sport and Physical Education from St. Mary’s University College in Belfast.

The rest of the Top 25 so far …

25, RET Barion Brown, June 2

24, DE Bryan Bresee, June 3

23, DT Davon Godchaux, June 4

22, S Jonas Sanker, June 5

21, RB Alvin Kamara, June 6

20, P Ryan Wright, June 7

19, LB Pete Werner, June 8