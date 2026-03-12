NFL Free Agency: Saints Sign Offensive Lineman to Two-Year Extension

Football games are, oftentimes, won in the trenches with offensive or defensive line play.

That's why the New Orleans Saints spent their first-round picks in the past two NFL Drafts locking down the offensive tackle position by selecting Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State and Kelvin Banks Jr. out of Texas. The Saints' front office has made it clear that they're prioritizing their offensive line this offseason as well, reportedly signing offensive guard David Edwards to a four-year, $61 million contract.

New Orleans has done it again, announcing that they've agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with a 2021 second-round pick.

Saints sign Dillon Radunz to Two-Year Extension

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Dillon Radunz (77) lines up against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"The Saints have signed offensive lineman Dillon Radunz to a two-year contract," the team announced on Thursday evening.

The value and terms of the contract have not yet been disclosed.

Radunz, 27, was selected No. 53 overall by the Tennessee Titans in the 2021 NFL Draft and played four seasons in Tennessee. He signed a one-year deal worth $2.25 million with the Saints last offseason and played in 11 games for the Saints last season, including the final seven. Despite earning below-average PFF grades and struggling with eight penalties, Radunz only allowed one sack total.

The interior offensive lineman is expected to play a platoon role in a New Orleans offensive line that is pretty much solidified with Banks and Fueaga on the outside, along with Edwards, Cesear Ruiz, and Erik McCoy on the inside. There have been injury concerns for McCoy in recent years, which could pave the way for Radunz to see the field.

While it's not a shiny new wide receiver or a defensive playmaker, the Saints are making sure that they prioritize what's most important: keeping Tyler Shough on his feet and off the trainer's table. It was also important for New Orleans to bring Radunz back, considering that they reportedly are set to lose offensive lineman Luke Fortner to the Panthers in free agency.

Shough, who had a stellar rookie season and has solidified himself as the quarterback of the future in New Orleans, shared his excitement about the announcement: