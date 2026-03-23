The New Orleans Saints are undergoing a significant running back overhaul, and they might still have more adjustments to make.

The Saints made a big splash on the first day of NFL free agency by signing running back Travis Etienne Jr. to a lucrative three-year contract, which seems to indicate the end of Alvin Kamara's tenure in New Orleans. The Saints still have two running backs on rookie deals, Devin Neal and Kendre Miller, but Miller hasn't lived up to initial expectations. Miller is entering the final year of his rookie contract after a few injury-plagued seasons.

The Saints might choose another running back in the 2026 NFL Draft, which is exactly what NFL Network Draft Analyst Chad Reuter predicts in his recent four-round mock draft.

Round 1, Pick No. 8: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn defensive lineman Keldric Faulk (DL38) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Add a new name to the list of Saints first-round mock draft predictions.

The former Auburn pass-rusher didn't have his best statistical season in 2025, but the junior was coming off a nine-sack sophomore year in 2024. He measured well at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and would be an ideal replacement for Cam Jordan if he leaves New Orleans.

Faulk posted an impressive 85.5 PFF run defense grade in 2025, ranking him among the top defensive ends in college football.

Round 2, Pick No. 42: D'Angelo Ponds, CB Indiana

Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds (5) celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ponds is a player whose draft stock soared as Indiana made its run to the National Championship last season.

The 2024 James Madison transfer posted consistent numbers over the past three seasons, but he improved in 2025. Ponds earned an 89.6 PFF coverage grade, which ranked seventh in the nation among 897 eligible cornerbacks.

Despite concerns about his measurements, Ponds is a gamer. He's adapted and excelled at every level since entering college.

Round 3, Pick No. 73: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisville wideout Chris Bell (WO03) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

When it's all said and done, Bell might not be available when the Saints are on the clock with this pick.

That said, if Bell is available, New Orleans should prioritize adding him. Picking the Louisville standout in the third round would be a huge win.

There's the ACL tear that occurred late in the season, which could be a concern, but there's also the clear link with Tyler Shough, his former teammate. Shough has even been telling the Saints to draft him.

Round 4, Pick No. 132: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington running back Jonah Coleman (RB04) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

There it is. The long awaited running back addition.

For reasons outlined earlier in the article, adding a back in the middle rounds of the draft would make sense. Choosing Coleman at this pick offers intriguing value for a prospect who was once projected to be the second running back off the board behind just Jeremiyah Love.

Round 4, Pick No. 136: Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's no secret that the Saints have been exploring tight ends who could be selected on the second and third days of the draft. New Orleans met with both Oscar Delp and Dallen Bentley, as OnSI reported.

Those two players were chosen earlier in the fourth round of this mock draft, leaving the Saints with Trigg as the next best option.

Trigg caught 50 passes for 694 yards and six touchdowns at Baylor in 2025 and would definitely be an interesting player to learn from and develop in Kellen Moore's offense.