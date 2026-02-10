NFL Mock Draft: Saints Land Franchise Star RB in Round 1

When Derek Carr opted to retire last offseason, the Saints were left without any direction at quarterback. Coming into the season, they had Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough in the quarterback room.

Rattler struggled this season, but Shough showed a lot of promise down the stretch. As a result, the Saints are seemingly ready to hand him the keys to the team going forward.

The Saints will need to use their draft capital and available money to build up the offense around him. This would include adding another running back to play alongisde and eventually take over for Alvin Kamara. It would also include bolstering the wide receiver room in a big way, as the team doesn't have much wide receiver talent besides Chris Olave.

Chad Reuter of NFL.com recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 8 pick in the first round, Reuter predicted the Saints would select Notre Dame star running back Jeremiyah Love to join their offense.

Jeremiyah Love could be the perfect Round 1 selection for the Saints

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball during the first half of a NCAA football game against Navy at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Alvin Kamara will turn 31 this summer, and former third-round pick ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Kendre Miller has struggled to stay on the field (21 games in three seasons)," Reuter wrote. "Love is a true dual threat (2,497 rushing yards, 55 catches and 40 total TDs over the past two seasons) out of the backfield; Saints fans will, yes, love seeing the Golden Domer in black and gold."

The Saints need to add a running back to either play alongside or replace Kamara. Love is clearly the best available option this offseason.

It's up for debate whether Love is worth a top 10 pick in the NFL Draft, but if the Saints are certain that he'll be a star, he would be worth this selection. A few teams have had recent success by drafting running backs at the top of the first round. The book is still open on Ashton Jeanty and the Las Vegas Raiders, but he seems to be a star in the making.

This addition would work perfectly for the Saints. Love could play alongside Kamara while he gets acclimated in the NFL. Once Kamara retires or leaves town, the Notre Dame product would be able to take over as the bell cow back.

