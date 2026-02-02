Lions Linked to Trade for Saints' $44 Million Veteran Star

The New Orleans Saints have more talent on their roster than it once seemed. Tyler Shough has burst on the scene as the team's potential franchise quarterback. With that in mind, the team is seemingly headed in the right direction.

But they're not a contender yet, so they might not have the most aggressive offseason imaginable. They could go after a few free agents, but the NFL draft is likely going to be where they focus most of their attention. There's a chance they look to trade a few veterans to contenders in order to garner more draft capital. This would help the team out quite a bit going forward, especially if they can land solid draft picks.

Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine recently suggested the Saints could look to trade star offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz to the Detroit Lions in an offseason move that pushes both teams in the direction they're looking to go.

Cesar Ruiz could fit with the Lions in an offseason trade

Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints center Cesar Ruiz (51) blocks Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"The Saints are in a transition period with their own cap hole to dig out of. That could mean that a veteran like Cesar Ruiz is available. Dan Campbell was with the Saints when Ruiz was drafted out of Michigan," Ballentine wrote. "Ruiz has played guard with the Saints, but he was a center in college. He could either slide over or give them the runway to get either Tate Ratledge, Miles Frazier or a rookie prepared to move into the role."

Ruiz wouldn't net the Saints a huge draft pick haul, but he could certainly net a solid return. He's an excellent offensive lineman with the ability to play guard or center at a high level.

The Lions are likely looking to bolster their offensive line after a disappointing season last year. They have all the weapons on offense, but the line up front struggled more than expected. As a result, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Lions in the market for a deal like this.

They could look to trade a draft pick or two to the Saints to bring Ruiz to Detroit.

