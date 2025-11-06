Saints 2026 NFL Draft Plans May Have Changed After Trade Deadline
The New Orleans Saints came into the season with a massive hole at quarterback. They lost Derek Carr to retirement, and it left them with a pair of unproven signal callers. Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough battled for a little bit before Rattler was named the starter out of training camp.
Rattler played decent for the first couple of weeks, but he was eventually benched in favor of the rookie signal caller. Shough has taken over and he's likely going to get the starting nod for the rest of the season, barring any unforeseen events.
This pair of quarterbacks has led many to believe the Saints will draft a quarterback with their top draft selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. But the draft class doesn't have the talent at quarterback that a few of the most recent draft classes have had.
The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner recently predicted the Saints would draft Auburn defensive end Keldric Faulk with their first-round draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, opting against drafting a signal caller at the top of the class.
Saints shockingly predicted to pass on a QB in the first round of 2026 NFL Draft
"The Saints could look at a quarterback, but they might be better off using their top pick on the best player available and waiting to see what happens with Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler," Baumgardner wrote. "Faulk’s production (2.0 sacks, five tackles for loss) could be better this season, but his potential is off the charts. If he can put together a great closing stretch, he also could be in the No. 1 discussion. He’s an extremely versatile defensive lineman with terrific traits and athleticism."
There isn't a quarterback in this draft class that stands among the rest. Unless somebody separates themselves in the next few months, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Saints opt for a selection like this.
Faulk is one of the better defensive linemen in the country this year. He's a tremendous athlete with a lot of potential. But it's hard to imagine a team taking a risk on him this high in the draft unless he turns up his production down the stretch.
