Saints Getting Buzz As Trade Landing Spot For Jets Star RB
The New Orleans Saints are likely going to be sellers at the trade deadline this season.
New Orleans is at the bottom of the league this year and it has a few valuable pieces who could be traded. Selling isn't the worst idea in the world because it would set the team up for future success by stocking up on draft picks.
But is there a chance they could make a trade as a buyer, too?
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently made the shocking suggestion that the Saints could be a landing spot in a trade for New York Jets running back Breece Hall this season...
Saints shockingly linked to trade for Jets star Breece Hall
"Breece Hall ran all over the Bengals in Week 9, helping New York pick up its first win of the season. While hanging onto Hall might give the Jets a better chance to evaluate the rest of its offense over the second half of the season, it just doesn't seem like the new regime views him as a significant part of the future," Knox wrote. "If the Jets don't plan to bring back the 24-year-old on a market contract in the spring, moving him now would make a ton of sense.
"He's the sort of high-volume back who should bring a premium return at the deadline—especially with multiple teams dealing with backfield injuries. If the Jets don't plan to bring back the 24-year-old on a market contract in the spring, moving him now would make a ton of sense. He's the sort of high-volume back who should bring a premium return at the deadline—especially with multiple teams dealing with backfield injuries."
The first thing to note is this idea is very, very unlikely. The Saints are unlikely to make an aggressive move like this.
But it could make some sense if the Saints would be able to re-sign Hall after trading for him.
Hall is on an expiring contract, so it seems like contenders would be the only teams interested in a deal. But if the Saints could trade for him and sign him to a four-year deal, it would set them up with Alvin Kamara's successor.
Hall is a star. Playing him next to Kamara would be huge for the Saints' offense, but it's still quite unlikely.
