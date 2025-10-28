Jets Star Gets 4-Year, $38 Million Contract Projection Amid Trade Buzz
The New York Jets came into the season with some moderate expectations. After cutting ties with Aaron Rodgers and a slew of others, the Jets had a clean slate to start from scratch. They added Justin Fields and plenty of others to the roster and coaching staff. But all these additions have been for nothing, it seems.
The Jets sit at 1-7 through eight weeks, and it took them until Week 8 to secure their first win. At times, they've looked like the worst team in the league, and it's hard to argue against that given the production of the roster.
As a result, the Jets are mixed around in a lot of intriguing trade rumors. The top trade chip for New York is running back Breece Hall. Hall's contract expires at the end of the season, which has caused his name to be thrown in these rumors.
But the Jets could look to re-sign or extend him rather than trade him at the deadline, but it all comes down to the money.
Jets need to take advantage of latest Breece Hall contract projection
Spotrac recently projected Hall to sign a four-year deal worth $38 million, which puts him at less than $10 million per season. At this price, or anything close, the Jets need to do everything in their power to sign him rather than trade him.
Hall is a huge piece of the Jets' team right now. He's a focal point of the offense when everybody is healthy, but with Garrett Wilson sitting on the sidelines with a knee injury, Hall is seemingly the only star playmaker the Jets have.
He practically willed the Jets to a victory in Week 8, scoring two impressive touchdowns before throwing the game-winning touchdown on a trick play to beat the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Jets have the money to sign Hall to a deal like this, though it would likely be a bit more expensive in reality. Still, even if it's four years and $60 million, the Jets need to do what they can to keep their core together. The job of the quarterback would be much harder without Hall in New York.
