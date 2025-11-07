Saints Linked To 9-Year Veteran WR To Replace Rashid Shaheed
The New Orleans Saints are one of the worst teams in the league this season, but they didn't sell at the trade deadline like everybody might have assumed they would. Instead, the Saints made a handful of trades that made sense for the team, but they didn't ship off stars like Chris Olave, Carl Granderson, and Alvin Kamara.
But expiring wide receiver Rashid Shaheed was traded to the Seattle Seahawks. This move makes a lot of sense, especially considering how much draft capital was acquired, but it leaves the Saints' wide receiver room quite depleted. The Saints don't have many weapons for rookie quarterback Tyler Shough to use this year, so it's going to be difficult to gauge the rookie's talent.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently suggested the Saints could be a landing spot for free agent wide receiver Tyler Boyd this year.
Saints could take a flier on veteran WR Tyler Boyd
"Tyler Boyd isn't the player he once was, but it's still surprising he hasn't found a home this season. An experienced, savvy route-runner, he should still have something to offer," Knox wrote. "In a bad Tennessee Titans offense last season, the 30-year-old wide receiver managed to tally 39 catches for 390 yards.
"The Steelers would make sense, as they could use a veteran receiver and didn't add one at the trade deadline. Boyd would also be a good fit with the New Orleans Saints, who have a rookie quarterback in Tyler Shough and just traded Rashid Shaheed—if Boyd is willing to play for a non-contender."
There has to be a way for the Saints to add some talent to their roster this season. Taking a flier on Boyd could be the perfect option if Boyd is willing to take the offer.
The Saints could use the veteran wide receiver as a starting option and red zone threat. Obviously, Chris Olave is going to be the top talent on offense, but adding Boyd next to him would be good for Shough and the offense.
The fit makes sense, but the Saints might not be willing to make a move like this at this point in the year.
More NFL: Saints 2026 NFL Draft Plans May Have Changed After Trade Deadline